Tweeps shares hilarious stories about why they stopped going to church
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
What made you stop going to church?
A tweep, @Musanathi2, tweeted that she stopped going to church when she was given an order by her pastor to scream “I am ironing/cooking for my husband” when she was taking out an ironing board and some pots.
She explained that she was told to say these words since she is a single woman.
One of the reasons I stopped going to church — we were told to take out the ironing board and pots when we get home and shout “I am ironing/cooking for my husband” as we were told this, the Pastor demanded that we shout it out loud. Ndaqonda, asoze andingozi ncinci tuu mna.' Musanathi Writes 🇿🇦 (@Musanathi2) November 15, 2022
Another tweep, @mstamaar, said that she was invited by her friends to church, only to be told to bring white plates that would later be broken, as a way of cursing their enemies.
Reminds me of when my friend asked me to visit her church wathi ndiphathe plates ezi YT. Ndaqonda inoba kuzotyiwa BT we had to break them and curse our enemies. Ndaqonda asoze kemna nge plate zamandla Am. I don’t even have time to pray for my enemies. Bazophula dinner sets zabo.' #PadGoddess (@mstamaar) November 16, 2022
