Man returns lost $4.8 million cheque to a candy shop in Germany
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Would you return lost money or an expensive item?
A man from Germany was returning home when he discovered a piece of paper next to a train station, which turned out to be a $4.8 million cheque made out to sweets giant - Haribo.
Anouar G (38) then reached out to the gummy bear makers that he'd found the cheque.
He then got a call from the company's lawyer to destroy the cheque and send photographic proof.
A few days later, Haribo sent him six bags of Haribo gummies.
Read the full article here.
One tweep, @daronm09, said that he would have bought himself a mansion and luxurious vehicle had he found the cheque.
Me walking to my new mansion, buggoti and woman who only wants me for my money after finessing 4.7 million from Haribo pic.twitter.com/QDlfM8Nqrq' Daron Mitchell (@daronm09) November 15, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/cheque_book.html
