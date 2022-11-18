From sketches to samples: How these local fashion designers craft their ideas

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom's Babcock disqualification might point to malpractice, says energy expert Babcock Ntuthuko Engineering has been disqualified from Eskom's R16 billion tender process to acquire a company to provide it with... 18 November 2022 6:51 PM
Man returns lost $4.8 million cheque to a candy shop in Germany A man from Frankfurt in Germany has returned a cheque worth $4,8 million to a candy confectionary shop, Haribo. 18 November 2022 9:31 AM
Tweeps shares hilarious stories about why they stopped going to church A tweet has gone viral with users sharing reasons why they no longer go to church. 18 November 2022 9:24 AM
View all Local
'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec' Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa.... 17 November 2022 4:54 PM
The Midday Report Express: Alleged Israeli gang boss nabbed in SA Delivered to you every afternoon 17 November 2022 1:05 PM
'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the pub... 17 November 2022 7:52 AM
View all Politics
What Elon Musk needs to do to save Twitter from tanking Ever since billionaire, Elon Musk, acquired Twitter for $44 billion, things have been spiralling out of control at a concerning ra... 18 November 2022 4:03 PM
National shutdown on the cards as PSA and govt reach wage negotiation impasse The government announced that it has revised the wage offer from 3% to 7,5% for public servants. 18 November 2022 8:03 AM
Why Novick's resignation highlights govt's inability to work with private sector On Monday, Gidon Novick resigned as the CEO and board member of Takatso Consortium, who is planning a 51% purchase of SAA from the... 18 November 2022 3:45 AM
View all Business
What makes a voice-over artist great, according to Weza Matomane Weza Matomane is undoubtedly one of the country's most prolific voice-over artists and radio presenters. 18 November 2022 2:40 PM
Adoptive parents encouraged to open up to their children about adoption Observing World Adoption Day, John Perlman spoke to Sue Kravits from Child Protection and Adoption Services. 18 November 2022 1:45 PM
The decision for a single parent to date doesn't lie with the children: expert Single parents should not include their children’s opinions when considering dating, says relationship coach Nomasonto Portia Zwan... 18 November 2022 1:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whil... 13 November 2022 4:54 AM
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 Worl... 7 November 2022 2:46 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
View all Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
View all Africa
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off? The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertis... 16 November 2022 4:47 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

From sketches to samples: How these local fashion designers craft their ideas

18 November 2022 1:06 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Fashion
design
runway
Fashion industry
ready-to-wear

The South African fashion industry has never been more lucrative or competitive.

Clement Manyathela speaks to fashion designers, Thulani Mlambo, Nina Sedumedi, and Inga Sebata, about what it takes to be a designer in South Africa.

Designers like Rich Mnisi, Thebe Magugu, Gert-Johan Coetzee, and David Tlale have been making waves on the global scene, propelling South African fashion to heights it has never seen before.

This, along with the rise of digital marketing, has set the trajectory that has exposed South Africa to a litany of young talent making waves across the country in their own ways.

The process of designing a garment is one of the most fascinating ways in which an artist can express their aesthetic and identity - a core feature of design orientated mega franchise, Project Runway.

Most runway-orientated designers choose to use sketches to conceptualise their work and collections.

I draw, I prefer it that way and then just from conceptualising, you put it down on paper and then I use Photoshop a lot, as well - so, putting my designs through Photoshop, making sure the printer is fine and then, running... I love sketching... I design according to what I'm feeling and what I want to see on the runway.

Thulani Mlambo, owner and founder - Saint Vuyo

However, some designers, particularly those who specialise in ready-to-wear, choose to formulate their creations straight from the head.

What I do, because I have a team of three full-time seamstresses, if a design is complicated, I will do a sample. So, I will do a Barbie doll sample and then they must replicate that but in a bigger scale and bigger sizes but no, I don't draw. I hate it so much.

Inga Sebata, founder - StitchedByInga

I was never creative at university. I hated drawing and I still don't draw... It's all in my head... I just know how [to bring it to life].

Nina Sedumedi, founder and director - Nina Sedumedi Creations

Scroll up for the full interview.




18 November 2022 1:06 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Fashion
design
runway
Fashion industry
ready-to-wear

More from Lifestyle

SA voice over artist Weza Matomane on Upside of failure with 702's Relebogile Mabotja. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

What makes a voice-over artist great, according to Weza Matomane

18 November 2022 2:40 PM

Weza Matomane is undoubtedly one of the country's most prolific voice-over artists and radio presenters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fizkes/123rf

Adoptive parents encouraged to open up to their children about adoption

18 November 2022 1:45 PM

Observing World Adoption Day, John Perlman spoke to Sue Kravits from Child Protection and Adoption Services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A blended family. Picture: raisingchildren.net.au

The decision for a single parent to date doesn't lie with the children: expert

18 November 2022 1:27 PM

Single parents should not include their children’s opinions when considering dating, says relationship coach Nomasonto Portia Zwane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: The Cannabis Expo/Instagram

Joburg City Guide: Events to end the weekend off on a high

18 November 2022 12:11 PM

Whether you are a thrillseeker or theatre-goer here are a few events to help you end the week on a high.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Ride Joburg/Facebook

About 15 000 riders expected at Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg 2022

18 November 2022 7:35 AM

Race director Fritz Pienaar said the new 97-kilometre route will showcase the city’s prized landmarks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ artmagination/123rf.com

Burned by the crypto meltdown? Dealing with financial regrets, both ways

17 November 2022 6:55 PM

There's no shame in not jumping onto the investment bandwagon of the day says Warren Ingram. And remember, they come in cycles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Air Seychelles on Facebook @airseychelles

Air Seychelles comes out of administration as tourism picks up

17 November 2022 6:33 PM

Air Seychelles' board of directors is now back in charge of the award-winning airline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© macrovector/123rf.com

Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies'

17 November 2022 5:12 PM

The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mildly striking Black Friday vector. Picture: Pixabay.com

National Credit Regulator - 'If Black Friday equals blacklisting, stay home'

17 November 2022 2:51 PM

The National Credit Regulator's (NCR) Department of Education and Communication manager, Poppy Kweyama, has cautioned South African consumers against getting swept away by the upcoming Black Friday sales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Why you should be cautious of Black Friday: '30% off means you still spend 70%'

17 November 2022 4:17 AM

Black Friday is around the corner, enticing shopaholics and frugal people alike to buy into retail sales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

What makes a voice-over artist great, according to Weza Matomane

Lifestyle

Eskom's Babcock disqualification might point to malpractice, says energy expert

Local

What Elon Musk needs to do to save Twitter from tanking

Business

EWN Highlights

Meyiwa trial: Madlala unable to give detailed description of alleged intruder

18 November 2022 6:49 PM

EC ANC outraged by murder of 7 family members in Mthatha

18 November 2022 6:26 PM

Vlakfontein ward councillor blames drug abuse for violence at local high school

18 November 2022 5:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA