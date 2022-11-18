The decision for a single parent to date doesn't lie with the children: expert





Clement Manyathela spoke to relationship coach Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane.

Single parenting is a difficult job with very few breaks in between.

How much more if you want to spend your limited time with a new love interest?

While your children may be the centre of your life, they do not have to dictate it, says relationship coach Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane.

Zwane encourages open communication prior to introducing a new partner to your children.

Have these conversations and ask how they would feel if their mother/father started seeing someone new, so that you prepare them and make them aware, she said.

However, the purpose of the talk is to include the kids and not necessarily to give them the power to decide.

Children don’t have a say if the parent wants to date or not, the children don’t have a say. Nomasonto Portia Zwane, Relationship coach

Parents need to understand that that decision does not lie with the children.

One reason for this is because they are inclined to vouch for their separated parents to reunite rather than the introduction of a new person to their life, Zwane explained.

