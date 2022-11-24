Gauteng Anti Substance Abuse Programme teaching recovering addicts life skills





FILE: Eldorado Park residents raise concerns about substance abuse in their area. Picture: Sebabatso Mosamo/Eyewitness News

The first intake of patients for the Gauteng Anti Substance Abuse Programme was welcomed at Dr Fabian and Florence Rabeiro Treatment Centre in Cullinan, Pretoria on Tuesday 15 November 2022.

Speaking to John Perlman, MEC of Social Department Mbali Hlophe explained that since the launch of the programme they have had over six thousand callers from parents and family members. They are concerned about their loved ones. The callers wanted to know how the department can assist them as they are feeling overwhelmed and helpless.

Hlophe further explained that the programme is six months in duration. The first few weeks concentrate on rehabilitation and detoxing and the remaining time is on skills development.

This is the most critical component of the programme and that is why our period is lengthened. When you get young people who are utilising their energies for negative activities such as substance abuse, then you would really need to channel their energies to something that is positive, and we can do that by offering them skills. Mbali Hlophe, MEC - Social Development

Some of the skills that these young people will be acquiring are in industries such as construction, beauty, solar, and many more.

The Department of Social Development encourages young people to go after opportunities that are available to them, even though the department can not guarantee these young people will be employed. It intends to encourage other government departments such as the Department of Infrastructure or the Department of Human Settlement to afford these young people employment opportunities, explains Hlophe