What makes a voice-over artist great, according to Weza Matomane
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to South African radio presenter and voice-over artist, Weza Matomane, about what he's learned along the way to becoming one of the country's most recognisable voices.
As the man behind 'Shoprite's lowest prices!', his voice is instantly recognisable, containing a certain flair, charisma, and persuasion that has set him apart.
Though many may underestimate the job, being a voice-over artist takes more than just having the voice for radio.
It's also about being able to use it, take direction, and being versatile enough to apply that voice in a range of different bags, says Matomane.
Being able to, first of all, have quite a wide range, even in terms of emotions when you deliver, and then secondly, in characterisation or accents, that makes you more bookable. It opens up your field as to how many different types of bookings that you accumulate... The more you develop yourself in all these other areas, the more you're opening yourself to more opportunities.Weza Matomane, radio presenter and voice-over artist
It's this level of skill and tenacity that allows Matomane to be able to handle what others may perceive as rejection when clients give a seemingly endless amount of criticism.
The feeling I'm having right now [in long sessions], frustration, is going to be temporary but this voice-over that I'm going to do right now, might be something that will play for so long and by that time, by the time I get paid and by the time I hear it again, I'll probably have forgotten how I felt today.Weza Matomane, radio presenter and voice-over artist
It's so important to understand that you are also in the business for yourself because your voice is your product, and you are the business, and these people here in that same room that's criticising you today and saying, 'hey, can you do this differently?', they are the ones who are going to either book you or be part of the reason you get that next big thing.Weza Matomane, radio presenter and voice over artist
Another thing that keeps Matomane going is the self-awareness that this is what he's passionate about, likening voice-over work to having a really cool job.
When I approach the session with that humility and, also, of knowing that this is by far one of the coolest jobs in the world!Weza Matomane, radio presenter and voice-over artist
Scroll up to hear Matomane absolutely kill it (in a range of voices).
Source : 702
More from Lifestyle
Adoptive parents encouraged to open up to their children about adoption
Observing World Adoption Day, John Perlman spoke to Sue Kravits from Child Protection and Adoption Services.Read More
The decision for a single parent to date doesn't lie with the children: expert
Single parents should not include their children’s opinions when considering dating, says relationship coach Nomasonto Portia Zwane.Read More
From sketches to samples: How these local fashion designers craft their ideas
The South African fashion industry has never been more lucrative or competitive.Read More
Joburg City Guide: Events to end the weekend off on a high
Whether you are a thrillseeker or theatre-goer here are a few events to help you end the week on a high.Read More
About 15 000 riders expected at Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg 2022
Race director Fritz Pienaar said the new 97-kilometre route will showcase the city’s prized landmarks.Read More
Burned by the crypto meltdown? Dealing with financial regrets, both ways
There's no shame in not jumping onto the investment bandwagon of the day says Warren Ingram. And remember, they come in cycles.Read More
Air Seychelles comes out of administration as tourism picks up
Air Seychelles' board of directors is now back in charge of the award-winning airline.Read More
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies'
The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
National Credit Regulator - 'If Black Friday equals blacklisting, stay home'
The National Credit Regulator's (NCR) Department of Education and Communication manager, Poppy Kweyama, has cautioned South African consumers against getting swept away by the upcoming Black Friday sales.Read More