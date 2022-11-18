What Elon Musk needs to do to save Twitter from tanking
John Perlman speaks to the editor of MyBroadband.co.za, Jan Vermeulen, about what's happening at Twitter's headquarters and what Elon Musk needs to do to save the social media platform.
On Friday, there were concerns that the social media platform was on the verge of shutting down.
This followed the mass resignation of Twitter employees who opted not to partake in Musk's pseudo-start-up boot camp.
In an email sent to staff members, Musk told employees that if they were not willing to commit to being "hardcore" about their job then they should hit the eject button.
So many people elected not to [continue working with Musk], that whoever handles the pass system of who's allowed in and out of the building was unable to handle the volume of change of needs to have access or who needs to have access revoked, and so they just shut down the whole building until they can figure it out.Jan Vermeulen, editor - MyBroadband.co.za
Vermeulen says that there's still a possibility that Musk could turn Twitter into a better platform if he focused on making it a "modern social media platform".
He says that if Twitter wants to evolve into the new age, it needs to focus on creating ways for content producers to directly monetise off the platform - much like YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.
A modern social media platform pays its creators, it pays the people on the platform that produce the content that people come there to watch... So, there's a reward for being a content producer on these platforms once you reach a certain threshold.Jan Vermeulen, editor - MyBroadband.co.za
There needs to be a subscription plan that offers value to creators to help them make more money on the platform, but to do that, you first need a revenue generation and sharing system... Elon Musk needs to have the platform make money, reward content creators, and then create a premium subscription service that's worth subscribing to.Jan Vermeulen, editor - MyBroadband.co.za
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : @TwitterSupport/Twitter
More from Business
National shutdown on the cards as PSA and govt reach wage negotiation impasse
The government announced that it has revised the wage offer from 3% to 7,5% for public servants.Read More
Why Novick's resignation highlights govt's inability to work with private sector
On Monday, Gidon Novick resigned as the CEO and board member of Takatso Consortium, who is planning a 51% purchase of SAA from the government.Read More
Burned by the crypto meltdown? Dealing with financial regrets, both ways
There's no shame in not jumping onto the investment bandwagon of the day says Warren Ingram. And remember, they come in cycles.Read More
Air Seychelles comes out of administration as tourism picks up
Air Seychelles' board of directors is now back in charge of the award-winning airline.Read More
Hospital operations normalising back to pre-pandemic levels - Life Healthcare
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood after private hospital operator Life Healthcare posts its full-year results.Read More
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies'
The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa.Read More
South Africa's transition from coal to hydrogen is far fetched - Analyst
In early November, South Africa presented its proposal for a successful hydrogen industry by 2050 at COP27 in Egypt.Read More
Black Friday: How small businesses can guard against cybercrime
Trouble looms ahead for small business owners as Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach.Read More