What Elon Musk needs to do to save Twitter from tanking





John Perlman speaks to the editor of MyBroadband.co.za, Jan Vermeulen, about what's happening at Twitter's headquarters and what Elon Musk needs to do to save the social media platform.

On Friday, there were concerns that the social media platform was on the verge of shutting down.

This followed the mass resignation of Twitter employees who opted not to partake in Musk's pseudo-start-up boot camp.

In an email sent to staff members, Musk told employees that if they were not willing to commit to being "hardcore" about their job then they should hit the eject button.

So many people elected not to [continue working with Musk], that whoever handles the pass system of who's allowed in and out of the building was unable to handle the volume of change of needs to have access or who needs to have access revoked, and so they just shut down the whole building until they can figure it out. Jan Vermeulen, editor - MyBroadband.co.za

Vermeulen says that there's still a possibility that Musk could turn Twitter into a better platform if he focused on making it a "modern social media platform".

He says that if Twitter wants to evolve into the new age, it needs to focus on creating ways for content producers to directly monetise off the platform - much like YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

A modern social media platform pays its creators, it pays the people on the platform that produce the content that people come there to watch... So, there's a reward for being a content producer on these platforms once you reach a certain threshold. Jan Vermeulen, editor - MyBroadband.co.za

There needs to be a subscription plan that offers value to creators to help them make more money on the platform, but to do that, you first need a revenue generation and sharing system... Elon Musk needs to have the platform make money, reward content creators, and then create a premium subscription service that's worth subscribing to. Jan Vermeulen, editor - MyBroadband.co.za

