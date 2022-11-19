Veterinary expert on pit bull ban: 'The solution lies in creating awareness'
John Perlman speaks to lecturer at the Faculty of Veterinary Science at the University of Pretoria, Dr Quixi Sonntag, about what she thinks is the best solution to whether or not pit bulls should be banned.
On Wednesday, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development met up with pit bull breeders at the University of Pretoria for a mediated conversation over how to move forward in terms of the ownership and breeding of the infamous breed.
Sonntag says that the conversation was important to demystify common misunderstandings over pit bulls, particularly over the owner vs breed debate.
This debate centres around whether the problem lies with pit bulls being genetically violent or if the behaviour is learnt from reckless owners.
Sonntag says that the answer to the debate is more complex than just being either or.
On the one hand, she says that pit bulls were originally bred to fight other dogs, making their bite more dangerous than most other dog breeds.
On the other hand, Sonntag says that the appetite for owning vicious dogs as a means of social prowess and power flexing has caused some pit bulls to be aggressive towards humans, something that is genetically abnormal to the breed.
The best way forward, she says, is not really to introduce breed-specific legislature because of its potential inconsistencies.
Instead, Sonntag says that owners and the public should be educated on the dog, their behaviours and their potential dangers.
I think where the solution would lie is creating more awareness, firstly, among dog owners of the dangers of keeping a dog, particularly a dog that's known to be aggressive, but secondly, also for the wider population to understand the issues at hand, to learn more about how dogs behave, what their emotions are, how you can recognise that, dog bite prevention techniques, those sorts of things.Dr Quixi Sonntag, lecturer at the Faculty of Veterinary Science - University of Pretoria
It should start with people who own the dogs to be prepared to have an open mind about their dogs, and if you own a dog that is unpredictably aggressive and especially if the dog has already harmed somebody, then you should seriously consider having that dog euthanised.Dr Quixi Sonntag, lecturer at the Faculty of Veterinary Science - University of Pretoria
Scroll up for the full interview.
