Eskom's Babcock disqualification might point to malpractice, says energy expert





John Perlman speaks to energy analyst and managing director at EE Business Intelligence, Chris Yelland, about Babcock Ntuthuko Engineering being disqualified from Eskom's R16 billion tender bidding process.

The company was disqualified for not producing an ISO 3484 certificate that is issued by the South African Institute of Welding in its proposal request document.

This is despite Babcock having already worked for the troubled power utility for over 10 years, says Yelland.

As such, the company said that Eskom was already in possession of the certificate.

It also said that when it was made aware that the certificate was not in the document, it resubmitted a copy of it.

Yelland calls the disqualification irrational, saying that Babcock has been one of the utility's leading maintenance service providers.

They're a leading supplier of these services and have won several awards for their excellence in the work that they do and most particularly in the welding work they do, and that they have been doing for years. To disqualify a person on the R16 billion tender for not including this document... is purely irrational. Chris Yelland, energy analyst and managing director - EE Business Intelligence

Yelland alleges that he spoke to Babcock, who said they did include the document.

He also alleges that a senior executive at Eskom who said that the document as missing could potentially have been pulled out to purposefully disqualify Babcock.

I spoke to a senior executive at Eskom who said it was not unheard of that documents like this get pulled in order to disqualify a particular bidder so that other bidders can get it, pointing to the possibility... that there can be corrupt activities which lead to this kind of thing. Chris Yelland, energy analyst and managing director - EE Business Intelligence

Neither of these things, however, can be proved.

Unfortunately, you have to have a smoking gun to prove this, and the judge did not have a smoking gun and there was no way that he could say that there was evidence that this was actually some kind of malpractice, or maladministrative, or corrupt behaviour. Chris Yelland, energy analyst and managing director - EE Business Intelligence

