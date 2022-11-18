Eskom's Babcock disqualification might point to malpractice, says energy expert
John Perlman speaks to energy analyst and managing director at EE Business Intelligence, Chris Yelland, about Babcock Ntuthuko Engineering being disqualified from Eskom's R16 billion tender bidding process.
The company was disqualified for not producing an ISO 3484 certificate that is issued by the South African Institute of Welding in its proposal request document.
This is despite Babcock having already worked for the troubled power utility for over 10 years, says Yelland.
As such, the company said that Eskom was already in possession of the certificate.
It also said that when it was made aware that the certificate was not in the document, it resubmitted a copy of it.
Yelland calls the disqualification irrational, saying that Babcock has been one of the utility's leading maintenance service providers.
They're a leading supplier of these services and have won several awards for their excellence in the work that they do and most particularly in the welding work they do, and that they have been doing for years. To disqualify a person on the R16 billion tender for not including this document... is purely irrational.Chris Yelland, energy analyst and managing director - EE Business Intelligence
Yelland alleges that he spoke to Babcock, who said they did include the document.
He also alleges that a senior executive at Eskom who said that the document as missing could potentially have been pulled out to purposefully disqualify Babcock.
I spoke to a senior executive at Eskom who said it was not unheard of that documents like this get pulled in order to disqualify a particular bidder so that other bidders can get it, pointing to the possibility... that there can be corrupt activities which lead to this kind of thing.Chris Yelland, energy analyst and managing director - EE Business Intelligence
Neither of these things, however, can be proved.
Unfortunately, you have to have a smoking gun to prove this, and the judge did not have a smoking gun and there was no way that he could say that there was evidence that this was actually some kind of malpractice, or maladministrative, or corrupt behaviour.Chris Yelland, energy analyst and managing director - EE Business Intelligence
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Local
Man returns lost $4.8 million cheque to a candy shop in Germany
A man from Frankfurt in Germany has returned a cheque worth $4,8 million to a candy confectionary shop, Haribo.Read More
Tweeps shares hilarious stories about why they stopped going to church
A tweet has gone viral with users sharing reasons why they no longer go to church.Read More
National shutdown on the cards as PSA and govt reach wage negotiation impasse
The government announced that it has revised the wage offer from 3% to 7,5% for public servants.Read More
Eskom implements stage 4 load shedding until further notice
The power utility cited breakdowns - among others - resulting in decimated generation capacity for its latest power cut notice.Read More
Alleged Israeli syndicate head's arrest may be tip of iceberg - journalist
On Thursday, the South African Police Service (Saps) arrested a man suspected to be the head of an Israeli crime syndicate in Bryanston.Read More
Hospital operations normalising back to pre-pandemic levels - Life Healthcare
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood after private hospital operator Life Healthcare posts its full-year results.Read More
SAA acquisition still viable following Takatso Consortium director resignation?
Chartered Accountant, academic, and activist Khaya Sithole describes the disjointed partnership between National Treasury, Public Enterprises Department, and Takatso as a 'sum of miscalculation'.Read More
The Paige Project calls for donations to raise awareness about cerebral palsy
"We are calling on people to come support us and of course to contribute to our funds."Read More
'My father supported me when I started out in football' - Desiree Ellis
"I had the support of my parents and it really didn't matter what anyone said because they supported me."Read More