Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA calls for inclusive society

20 November 2022 12:38 PM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
Disability Awareness Month
disability awareness
Miss Wheelchair

Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA - Tamelyn Bock - lost the ability to walk at age 8 and uses a wheelchair as an assistive device.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa is currently marking Disability Rights Awareness Month with the theme “Empowering Persons with Disabilities through resourceful, sustainable and safe environments”.

Eyewitness News caught up with Miss Wheelchair SA - Tamelyn Bock, to talk about what disability awareness means to her.

Bock was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy - a genetic condition that affects the nerves and weakens the muscle. The condition led to her losing the ability to walk at the age of eight. She now uses a wheelchair as an assistive device.

“Disability Awareness month means knowing, accepting, and acknowledging individuals with various disabilities. Raising awareness and improving the quality of life for people with disabilities,” said Bock.

She says she has focused on changing the negative perspectives society has towards disabled women, and breaking stereotypes and barriers.

“Society can be more mindful and familiarise itself with the various invisible disabilities and provide more support,” said Brock to Eyewitness News.

She adds that she would like to see transportation and working environments accessible for disabled individuals, as well as permanent employment opportunities disabled people.

READ: Transport month: how do persons with disabilities tackle public transport in SA?

“Public transportation simply doesn’t cater for individuals with disabilities and if one needs to use public transportation it is extremely uncomfortable. I would like to see all public transportation be accessible and to cater at least two wheelchair users at a time.", said Bock.

This is disability inclusion - making sure that adequate policies and practices are in effect in a community or organisation.

Bock, who hails from the small town of Nababeep in the Northern Cape, recently represented South Africa at Miss Wheelchair World in Mexico.

“The other contestants were very humble and strong in character. I learned that every one of them is a fighter and wants to change the world,” said Brock of the competition.

Bock said she was disappointed that she wasn’t given the same recognition and opportunities as Miss SA.

“Some of the barriers I faced was a bit of discrimination. I don’t feel I received the same treatment as Miss SA, I think that was a huge barrier for me. Not being treated equally, being treated with the same respect and dignity, and not receiving the same opportunities. That was heartbreaking for me.", she said.

READ MORE: Artists with disabilities 'gravely marginalised': Babsy Mlangeni

To represent South Africa on the world stage, Miss Wheelchair SA had to organise her own fundraising campaign, through Back a Buddy, and it was through the donation of R50 000 from Nababeep copper producer, Copper 360, and contributions from others that ensured she represented South Africa at Miss Wheelchair World.

“Fundraising played a fundamental role to reach the world stage. Various companies and individuals assisted me with funding. And I am so grateful for each one that contributed,” said Bock.

The Miss Wheelchair World project was created to change the image of disabled women around the world. The organisation believes that disability is not a limitation and wants to break down existing barriers.


This article first appeared on EWN : Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA calls for inclusive society




