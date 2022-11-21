Vigilantes burn pitbulls alive after child attacked in Cape Town





A muzzled pit bull. Picture: 123rf.com

Three pitbulls have been set alight and killed by members of the Gatesville community in Cape town's Athlone suburb.

The SPCA said it was alerted to the incident this weekend.

The incident followed the dogs attacking a young girl in a field in the area.

The child sustained severe injuries and is recovering in hospital.

The community took matters into their own hands and attacked the dogs – stoning, stabbing and hitting the animals with various objects before burning them to death SPCA

SPCA Inspector Jeffrey Mfini, who rushed to the scene after the SPCA received the report, found the dogs still burning. Mfini extinguished the fire but the animals were already dead.

It is tragic that a child was harmed and in turn the animals were brutally attacked. No dog should be roaming the streets. Responsible pet owners should ensure their animals are kept within their properties. If your home is not adequately fenced, don’t get a dog. Jaco Pieterse, Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The incident comes as calls continue to mount for a complete ban on the ownership of pitbulls as domestic animals.

An eight-year-old boy from Bloemfontein was mauled to death by a pitbull at his home earlier this month.

Police say the dog escaped his yard by jumping over the fence into a neighbouring property where the boy was playing alone.

In the days that followed, pitbull owners in Bloemfontein began surrendering their dogs to the SPCA.

The SPCA said it does not support the petition to ban or outlaw pit bulls – but fully supports the motion to develop and implement stronger regulations/legislation with regard to the keeping and breeding of power breed dogs.

