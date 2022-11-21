SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations
CapeTalk host, Sara-Jayne Makwala King, is joined by Grammy nominees Nomcebo Zikode, Wouter Kellerman and Zakes Bantwini.
The vocalist behind the smash hit local song Jerusalema has spoken of her delighted at having been nominated for her first Grammy Award alongside two other South Africans.
Nomcebo Zikode, Grammy-winning flautist Wouter Kellerman and groove smith, Zakes Bantwini, learned this week that their collaboration Bayethe is competing in the Best Global Music category.
The winners will be announced at the 65th star-studded Grammy Awards being held in Los Angeles in February.
The three award hopefuls, Nomcebo, Zakes and Wouter joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne Makwala King on Saturday.
Click above to listen to the full conversation from Weekend Breakfast on CapeTalk.
Zikode describes the moment she learned the trio were nominated:
I was in France, and I received a call from Wouter to say we were nominated, and oh my gosh, I just jumped around the hotel, I was so excited!Nomcebo Zikode, Singer
For Kellerman, the nomination is not his first. Indeed, the flautist has received three previous nominations and has one Grammy win under his belt already.
It's an amazing privilege. It's my fourth nomination, but it never gets old and what makes this one even more special is that Zakes and Nomcebo are with me and it's all South African.Wouter Kellerman, Flautist
It's really a cocktail of what the music is about, especially in Africa.Zakes Bantwini, Producer
Check out the video for the Grammy-nominated 'Bayethe':
RELATED:What 'Jerusalema' copyright battle says about exploitation of artists in SA
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations
