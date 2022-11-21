'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Joe Maluleke, football editor at Supersport, about the latest in FIFA World Cup Qatar.

Senegalese and Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, is favored to be an exceptional leader in guiding his team against the Netherlands.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Supersport football editor Joe Maluleke believes the Senegalese squad has quality players to win games, even without talisman Sadio Mane.

Football fans were in shock after learning that Mane picked up an injury that ruled him out of the World Cup.

Senegal versus Netherlands is a big game to watch, and Sadio Mane is not there, but I don’t think that is going to be factor in affecting their performance. A lot is expected of Edouard Mendy in terms of providing guidance and leadership that is needed to get Senegal going on a positive note. Joe Maluleke, Football Editor - Supersport

However, Maluleke warned that getting past the Netherlands won't be an easy feat.

Qatar became the first host nation in the history of the world cup to lose an opening game 2-0 against Ecuador on Sunday night.

Senegal has never lost playing against European opposition in the group stages and maybe that is something positive for them. Although, Netherlands on the other hand, they have got an impeccable record because their last opening eight matches, they never lost, won six and drawn two. Joe Maluleke, Football Editor - Supersport

Senegal is in Group A of the FIFA World Cup with hosts Qatar, Ecuador, and Netherlands.

