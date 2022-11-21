Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Citizens doing it for themselves: How Happy Feet keeps Emmarentia Dam clean A local running group, Happy Feet, has implemented an initiative to clean up the botanical gardens at Emmarentia Dam.
What does South Africa need for the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan? What does the climate future look like in South Africa following the World Leaders Summit at the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27...
WATCH: What is your defining survival story in life? A video has gone viral of the renowned US motivational speaker and pastor, TD Jakes, talking and manifesting about survival.
View all Local
DA has no intention of going into coalition with ANC, says Solly Msimanga Some DA supporters have allegedly suggested a coalition with the ANC, is this something we could see?
The Midday Report Express: SA intends extraditing alleged mobster back to Israel Delivered to you every afternoon.
'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec' Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa....
View all Politics
Alan Knott-Craig Jnr shares how his upbringing shaped his financial future Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Alan Knott-Craig, chairman at Isizwe.com about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of O...
[REVIEW] Gizzu's portable power station is a must-have at home for loadshedding Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.
Global asset manager Rohatyn Group to merge with SA's Ethos Private Equity Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Stuart MacKenzie, CEO at Ethos Private Equity.
View all Business
Parenting and parents: why are some parents impossible to please? Having a parent who is never happy with what you do can be stressful, so how do you cope with this?
Learning disabilities do not mean children are intellectually weak -expert Occupational Therapist Annelize Clark said learning difficulties do not reflect intellectual disability.
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday.
View all Lifestyle
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname...
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whil...
View all Sport
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday.
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa...
View all Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet."
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed.
View all World
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed.
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri...
View all Africa
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener.
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off? The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertis...
View all Opinion
WATCH: What is your defining survival story in life?

21 November 2022 9:05 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
survival
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

A video has gone viral of the renowned US motivational speaker and pastor, TD Jakes, talking and manifesting about survival.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

What are the greatest obstacles that you had to overcome in life that made you stronger and who you are today?

People go through many challenges such as divorce, loss of a loved one, retrenchment and illness that can sometimes blind them from seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

In the video, some people in the comment section reflected on their hardships and how they survived them.

@tino.social Whatever You Do... SURVIVE!!! Part 1 #tdjakesmotivational #tdjakes #motivational #inspirational #inspiration #church #christiantiktok ♬ original sound - Social Central

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.




More from Local

Citizens doing it for themselves: How Happy Feet keeps Emmarentia Dam clean

21 November 2022 3:58 PM

A local running group, Happy Feet, has implemented an initiative to clean up the botanical gardens at Emmarentia Dam.

FILE: Image of President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing COP27. Picture:@PresidencyZA/twitter

What does South Africa need for the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan?

21 November 2022 10:47 AM

What does the climate future look like in South Africa following the World Leaders Summit at the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27)?

Senegalese and Chelsea goalkeeper Eduardo Mendy. Picture: @FootballSenegal/Twitter

'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst

21 November 2022 8:51 AM

The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.

Picture: alekta/123rf.com

Vigilantes burn pitbulls alive after child attacked in Cape Town

21 November 2022 7:52 AM

The community of Gatesville in Cape Town took matters into their own hands and attacked the dogs, stabbing them and setting them alight.

A happy chappy pit bull. Picture: Pixabay.com

Veterinary expert on pit bull ban: 'The solution lies in creating awareness'

19 November 2022 8:31 AM

Debates on the ownership of pit bulls has returned to the spotlight after an 8-year-old child was mauled to death by one in Bloemfontein in November.

FILE: Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Eskom's Babcock disqualification might point to malpractice, says energy expert

18 November 2022 6:51 PM

Babcock Ntuthuko Engineering has been disqualified from Eskom's R16 billion tender process to acquire a company to provide it with maintenance and outage repair services.

Man returns lost $4.8 million cheque to a candy shop in Germany

18 November 2022 9:31 AM

A man from Frankfurt in Germany has returned a cheque worth $4,8 million to a candy confectionary shop, Haribo.

© dpreezg/123rf.com

Tweeps shares hilarious stories about why they stopped going to church

18 November 2022 9:24 AM

A tweet has gone viral with users sharing reasons why they no longer go to church.

FILE: Public Servants Association members during a picket. Picture: PSA/Facebook

National shutdown on the cards as PSA and govt reach wage negotiation impasse

18 November 2022 8:03 AM

The government announced that it has revised the wage offer from 3% to 7,5% for public servants.

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

Eskom implements stage 4 load shedding until further notice

18 November 2022 4:37 AM

The power utility cited breakdowns - among others - resulting in decimated generation capacity for its latest power cut notice.

Trending

What does South Africa need for the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan?

Local

Veterinary expert on pit bull ban: 'The solution lies in creating awareness'

Local

Vigilantes burn pitbulls alive after child attacked in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

SA has obligation to fulfil extradition treaty with Israel - NPA

21 November 2022 8:26 PM

21 November 2022 8:26 PM

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Sibiya and Ntanzi grew up together, court hears

21 November 2022 8:20 PM

21 November 2022 8:20 PM

Cosatu backs ban on pitbulls in South Africa

21 November 2022 6:56 PM

