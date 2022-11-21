WATCH: What is your defining survival story in life?
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
What are the greatest obstacles that you had to overcome in life that made you stronger and who you are today?
People go through many challenges such as divorce, loss of a loved one, retrenchment and illness that can sometimes blind them from seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.
In the video, some people in the comment section reflected on their hardships and how they survived them.
@tino.social Whatever You Do... SURVIVE!!! Part 1 #tdjakesmotivational #tdjakes #motivational #inspirational #inspiration #church #christiantiktok ♬ original sound - Social Central
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/emm1EBmBoj0
