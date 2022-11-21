DA has no intention of going into coalition with ANC, says Solly Msimanga





Clement Manyathela spoke to the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng Solly Msimanga about whether we could potentially see the party collaborating with the African National Congress.

This suggestion was in response to whether the party would consider a coalition with either the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) or the African National Congress (ANC) .

The DA is not looking at a coalition with the ANC.

Solly Msimanga. Picture: EWN

According to Msimanga, DA supporters have suggested that if the party were to work with either the ANC or the EFF the ANC would be the preferred party.

However, he said the DA is not having conversations about going into a coalition with the ANC.

There is no conversation that is taking place, not even an intention to have a conversation, as things stand, with the ANC. Solly Msimanga, DA Gauteng leader

He added that the conversation was only around the ANC and EFF as coalition partners and there would be many other factors and parties to consider for coalitions.

Msimanga also stated that if a coalition were to be considered it would have to follow a rigorous internal process.

