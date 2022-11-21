Learning disabilities do not mean children are intellectually weak -expert
Clement Manyathela spoke to occupational therapist and remedial teacher, Annelize Clark.
JOHANNESBURG: Learning difficulties do not reflect intellectual disability. That's according to Occupational Therapist Annelize Clark who adds that that learning disabilities such as Dyslexia, affect one in ten people in South Africa.
The disorder also affects a number of children who experience a wide variety of learning problems that prevent a person from acquiring the same amount of knowledge as others in their age group.
Dyslexia can affect learning basic skills such as reading, writing and/or math.
Occupational Therapist Annelize Clark said learning difficulties do not reflect intellectual disability.
Some children learn in ways that are outside the current schooling system which is what is described as a learning difference, she said.
Being dyslexic or being dyscalculic or any other learning difficulty does not make you intellectually weak. You still have that intellect to know that something is wrong with me and I’m different from the others.Annelize Clark, occupational therapist and remedial reacher
In the early ages learning difficulties can be significantly improved because the brain is malleable, however the older the child gets, the more it becomes a disability, she said.
The older they get the more of a disability it becomes because the more they actually struggle to reach the potential that they have.Annelize Clark, occupational therapist and remedial reacher
The learning difficulty often goes undetected from Grade 1- 3 but becomes apparent when children enter Grade 4 , and they have to start reading for meaning or ‘reading to learn’.
Some signs of dyslexia in early childhood development in children aged (0 – 7) is struggling with rhyming, separating sounds and not having an innate idea of numbers.
