What does South Africa need for the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan?
Clement Manyathela spoke to head of the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team Daniel Mminele about South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Investment Plan.
COP27 started earlier in November to look at solutions to the climate crisis
South Africa presented their Just Energy Transition Investment Plan at the conference
In November, world leaders came together to find solutions to the climate issues currently facing the world and discuss sustainable ways forward.
At the previous COP discussion, it was agreed, according to Mminele, that $8.5 billion would be mobilised over three to five years to support South Africa’s Just Energy Transition plan.
At COP27 he said South Africa was able to provide an update on the progress of this plan.
What we were able to do is present to the global community a Just Energy Transition Investment Plan - which has been released in South Africa just before we went to Egypt.Daniel Mminele, head of the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team
He said this plan has been endorsed by our partner countries and the $8.5 billion has been committed to this plan.
However, he added that the plan laid out the scale of need in South Africa for this journey for the next five years, which would need as much as R1.5 trillion.
The investment package that has been promised includes a number of financing instruments with only a small percentage being grants.
However, Mminele said that discussions would continue to increase the grant component to ensure that more issues are not created in the country as a result of climate debt.
It would not make sense for us to try and solve one problem that has to deal with mounting an effective response to climate change risks… but in the process create a new problem that has to do with unsustainable climate finance related debt.Daniel Mminele, head of the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team
He added that while international support is needed for this plan, it is a South African owned, led and specific plan that follows our ambitions and goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Source : https://twitter.com/PresidencyZA/status/1589996519146782721/photo/1
