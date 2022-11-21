Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show
Sara-Jayne Makwala King sits down with Julia Anastasopoulos and Lesego Thlabi, the stars of Tali's Joburg Diary now streaming on Showmax.
South Africans first fell in love with Julia Anastasopoulos when she introduced us to the character of Suzelle DIY - the hilarious DIY goddess and YouTuber from Somerset West.
Then in 2017, in Tali's Wedding Diary, she introduced us to Tali, a self-obsessed Sandton princess who was struggling to adjust to her move to Cape Town from Joburg.
The show was a huge hit, bagging numerous awards.
What then followed was Tali's Baby Diary, in which an unexpected pregnancy forced Tali into a desperate pivot from Insta-influencer to wholesome momfluencer.
That series too, earned the cast several Saftas, including a best actress gong for Julia.
Now, there's a third series, which went live on Showmax on Friday, and sees Tali returning to her beloved Joburg.
It also sees the return to the show of satirist Lesego Tlhabi's hilarious 'Coconut Kelz'.
Sara-Jayne Makwala King caught up with both actors in the week to find out more about the third installment in the Tali series - check out the podcast above:
I feel like Tali is a character that we love to hate. She paints quite a picture of a certain kind of South African character. But in many ways, she is a celebration of many things.Julia Anastasopoulos, Creator/actor - Tali's Joburg Diary
Kelz in her essence is also a Caucasian Jewish woman, so she relates to Tali on that level, but also when you take away the politics and the race conversation, it's very easy to see how she stands in the world of Tali.Lesego Thlabi, Actor - Tali's Joburg Diary
Kelz really is not that exaggerated, most of what she says comes from real life comments on political pages... she's ridiculous and crazy, but that's a lot of South Africans.Lesego Thlabi, Actor - Tali's Joburg Diary
There's still some people that don't get Tali, but that's OK. But there are also a lot of people that can relate to these characters.Anastasopoulos, Creator/actor - Tali's Joburg Diary
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show
