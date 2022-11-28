Heading to Cape Town? Here are 5 tourist attractions you have to visit
Cape Town is not called the Mother City for nothing. It is home to a plethora of amazing sights and attractions.
If you love new and interesting experiences this is the city for you. And if you live here, why not become a tourist in your own city?
Everybody from near or far should definitely visit these five must-experience attractions in the Cape — as voted by the people of Cape Town.
5 must-experience tourist attractions in Cape Town
Redberry Farm
This is one that will tantalise all the senses, and it’s for the whole family.
You can go strawberry picking, saddle up for a pony ride, find your sea legs on bumper boats, or enjoy delicious food at one of the many food stalls at this Garden Route farm.
Definitely an outing that’s ripe for the picking!
Table Mountain Aerial Cableway
It’s an African wonder, the Mother City’s pride, and was voted the "Best Tourist Attraction" in the 2022 Kfm Best of the Cape Awards.
Tourists travel from far and wide to experience this World Heritage Site. Once you reach the top of Table Mountain, whether it’s by hiking up the slopes or jumping into the cable car, it’s a sight you will never forget.
And if it is your birthday, you can redeem your free cableway ticket anytime during your birthday month.
The sky’s the limit when it comes to this attraction.
Surfers Corner Muizenberg
Not just a spot for surfers, this idyllic location offers an array of activities for the whole family.
Enjoy the waters of the warm Indian Ocean or visit one of the many restaurants along this enclave.
While the waters along this False Bay coastline are a surfer's dream, it is a destination that’s perfectly suited for those who don’t want to get their feet wet.
V&A Waterfront
While Cape Point might be where the two oceans meet, the V&A Waterfront is definitely the place where tourists and locals meet.
With its array of activities on offer, it is arguably one of Cape Town’s busiest tourist attractions.
From restaurants to boat tours to entertainment. It’s a spot in the Mother City that offers something for everybody to enjoy.
Matroosberg Private Nature Reserve
This one can cater to anybody’s taste. It’s a fun adventure for the whole family.
When you visit this private nature reserve, you can enjoy a range of activities, whether it’s abseiling, mountain biking, or hiking.
It is a thrilling adventure that should not be missed.
