Parenting and parents: why are some parents impossible to please?





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to clinical psychologist and PHD candidate in psychology, Sithabile Ndlovu about hard to please parents.

Some parents seem like they are never satisfied with what their child does .

This can put strain on the relationship between parents and children.

JOHANNESBURG: Navigating relationships between parents and children can be extremely challenging, especially as people get older and expectations need to be adjusted.

According to Ndlovu, a parent may sometimes feel that as their child gets older, the child has a responsibility to look after the parent because the parent looked after them.

Sometimes there is a certain level of expectation that the parent has and sometimes they are not valuing what their child is giving them… and obviously that creates a lot of strain in the relationship. Sithabile Ndlovu, clinical psychologist and PHD candidate in psychology

If a parent is difficult to please, this can stem from a number of reasons that even they may not be aware of she added.

Ndlovu said things like unresolved trauma or personality difficulties can contribute to a parent's unreasonable expectations of their child.

While you may of course love your parent, it is okay to feel hurt or underappreciated by them and acknowledge those feelings.

As hard as it may be, Ndlovu said it is okay to vocalise your feelings, set boundaries and start to say no for your own mental health.

