Parenting and parents: why are some parents impossible to please?
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to clinical psychologist and PHD candidate in psychology, Sithabile Ndlovu about hard to please parents.
-
Some parents seem like they are never satisfied with what their child does.
-
This can put strain on the relationship between parents and children.
JOHANNESBURG: Navigating relationships between parents and children can be extremely challenging, especially as people get older and expectations need to be adjusted.
According to Ndlovu, a parent may sometimes feel that as their child gets older, the child has a responsibility to look after the parent because the parent looked after them.
Sometimes there is a certain level of expectation that the parent has and sometimes they are not valuing what their child is giving them… and obviously that creates a lot of strain in the relationship.Sithabile Ndlovu, clinical psychologist and PHD candidate in psychology
If a parent is difficult to please, this can stem from a number of reasons that even they may not be aware of she added.
Ndlovu said things like unresolved trauma or personality difficulties can contribute to a parent's unreasonable expectations of their child.
While you may of course love your parent, it is okay to feel hurt or underappreciated by them and acknowledge those feelings.
As hard as it may be, Ndlovu said it is okay to vocalise your feelings, set boundaries and start to say no for your own mental health.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_56102113_male-comforting-to-a-sad-depressed-female-who-needs-help-in-a-coffee-shop-break-up-or-best-friend-co.html?vti=ln864po6hlqw0qqjy2-1-5
More from Lifestyle
Citizens doing it for themselves: How Happy Feet keeps Emmarentia Dam clean
A local running group, Happy Feet, has implemented an initiative to clean up the botanical gardens at Emmarentia Dam.Read More
Learning disabilities do not mean children are intellectually weak -expert
Occupational Therapist Annelize Clark said learning difficulties do not reflect intellectual disability.Read More
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show
The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday.Read More
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations
Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards.Read More
Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA calls for inclusive society
Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA - Tamelyn Bock - lost the ability to walk at age 8 and uses a wheelchair as an assistive device.Read More
What makes a voice-over artist great, according to Weza Matomane
Weza Matomane is undoubtedly one of the country's most prolific voice-over artists and radio presenters.Read More
Adoptive parents encouraged to open up to their children about adoption
Observing World Adoption Day, John Perlman spoke to Sue Kravits from Child Protection and Adoption Services.Read More
The decision for a single parent to date doesn't lie with the children: expert
Single parents should not include their children’s opinions when considering dating, says relationship coach Nomasonto Portia Zwane.Read More
From sketches to samples: How these local fashion designers craft their ideas
The South African fashion industry has never been more lucrative or competitive.Read More