'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Crime statistics for the period between July and September this year.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Kgomotso Modise, second number
Today at 15:20
Parliamentary committee discussing the state & performace of SOE'S - ESKOM/TRANSNET UNDER THE SPOTLIGHT
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 15:50
The rising cost of living as the reason causes 42% of South Africans find it acceptable to commit first-party fraud
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gareth Williams- Head of Pre-sales EMEA at FICO
Today at 16:10
Crime stats: Over 7 000 murders committed between July and September
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
Crime Stats- - Violence against women continues to increase.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Phinah Kodisang CEO of Soul City Institute
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness: Black Friday
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:10
Health avoidance in men
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Frikkie Booysen - Chair in Health Economics at Wits University
Today at 18:12
The Auditor General's report on the performance of national and provincial government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tsakani Maluleke - Auditor-General of South Africa at ...
Today at 18:14
Telkom's interim revenue takes a hit and profit slumps 52% as its fixed-line business drags
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Serame Taukobong - Group CEO at Telkom
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
RMB/BER Business Confidence remains flat in the last quarter of 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siobhan Redford - Economist at RMB
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Ticketmaster and servant
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Consumer ninja - Black Friday from a consumer's point of view
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kobus Eksteen - NielsenIQ Sub Saharan Africa Analytics Director
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What to do if your partner is not affectionate in a relationship Dating an unaffectionate partner may vary from not being able to express the words 'I love you', holding your hand in public, and... 23 November 2022 11:43 AM
WATCH: Son mistakes his father's VHS collection for books A video has gone viral of a father being shocked when his son mistook his VHS collection for books. 23 November 2022 9:39 AM
WATCH: Tourist get booed for dancing on Mayan pyramid in Mexico A video has gone viral of a tourist being booed for climbing a sacred ancient Mayan pyramid in Mexico. 23 November 2022 9:32 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: JHB mayor talks city finances and no-confidence vote Delivered to you every afternoon. 23 November 2022 12:17 PM
As SA seeks to stave off greylisting, NPO requirement riles MPs EWN's Lindsay Dentlinger talks about at the bills Parliament is looking at to stave off being greylisted by the Financial Action T... 22 November 2022 5:53 PM
The Midday Report Express: KZN's new airport, taxi strike and Malema's apology The week is off to a rocky start in SA, with strike action being the focus in news making headlines. Mandy Wiener and team bring y... 22 November 2022 12:25 PM
View all Politics
Why is illness insurance important? And how is it different from medical aid? Expert guests from Old Mutual join the Clement Manyathela Show to unpack the importance of illness insurance. 23 November 2022 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 22 November 2022 9:41 PM
Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students fr... 22 November 2022 9:22 PM
View all Business
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 22 November 2022 9:41 PM
Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students fr... 22 November 2022 9:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
View all Sport
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry. 23 November 2022 9:22 AM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. 21 November 2022 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off? The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertis... 16 November 2022 4:47 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend

23 November 2022 10:27 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Marvel
Review
Black panther
Chadwick Boseman
Ryan Coogler
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kevin Feige

Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forward.

JOHANNESBURG - When Marvel announced that it was continuing on with the Black Panther franchise after its star, Chadwick Boseman, passed away in 2020, fans were divided on whether or not T’Challa should be recast or if Marvel’s head, Kevin Feige, should take on the enormous task of acknowledging Boseman’s death in the overall cannon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Though I wasn’t personally invested in the debate – my feelings over the MCU are casual at best – I did think that there was merit to both sides.

On the one hand, recasting T’Challa makes sense, particularly from a financial point of view and was probably the easier way to continue the Black Panther saga.

On the other hand, given Boseman’s synonymy with the Black Panther, recasting T’Challa would, 1) be an extremely difficult feat to accomplish, and 2) would’ve felt a little off – kind of like there was an elephant in the room and no one was addressing it.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Picture: Supplied.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Picture: Supplied.

Like it or not, even if he’s just a character in a franchise, Chadwick Boseman is T’Challa, so recasting T’Challa could have very well come across as dismissive at best and disrespectful at worst.

Not only did the world adore Boseman as the MCU’s Black Panther, but so did everyone working on the film, most of whom returned for the sequel.

As such, though it may have been perceived as being the riskier option, choosing to acknowledge Boseman’s death by giving him, as T’Challa, a proper send off in the Universe makes the most sense overall.

And so, Feige and the mastermind behind the MCU’s Black Panther, Ryan Coogler, set out to tackle the impossible, reworked the original screenplay for Black Panther II by having T’Challa die prior to the sequel’s events, and birthed one of the Universe’s strongest films to date, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

I’ll be completely transparent with you, when I went to the Johannesburg premier of the film on 9 November, not only was I underwhelmed, but sometime during the latter portion of the first act I fell asleep, effectively missing a good two thirds of the film.

This wasn’t entirely due to the film: I was tired, it had been a very long day, the theatre was dark and comfy, the crowd was relatively tame, and I really didn’t like how the film was marketed. Everything was against it. I’m not going to lie.

This led me to give it a preliminary rating of a 6/10 because from what I saw, I wasn’t really moved by it.

See, the film was aggressively marketed as a tribute to Boseman and that seemed to be the major talking point from literally everyone who spoke about Wakanda Forever at the premier and it rubbed me the wrong way.

I’m not saying some of it felt ingenuine, I’m just saying that it felt overdone. Like, surely Wakanda Forever was about more than just its star dying?

Nevertheless, I was certain that my mind would change after seeing the full film because I did like most of what I saw, so I decided to not only watch it again, but to sit with it a little.

Sure enough, I went from feeling slightly icky about the marketing and a little underwhelmed about the film, to standing firm in my belief that Wakanda Forever is Phase 4’s second best project next to Wanda Vision (we stan the Scarlet Witch in this house).

So, let’s get into it, shall we?

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Picture: Supplied.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Picture: Supplied.

Though I still believe the marketing was way too aggressive, make no mistake, above everything else, Wakanda Forever is an incredibly done tribute to Boseman as T’Challa.

The reason I say this is because even though T’Challa’s death functions mostly as the events in Wakanda Forever’s catalyst, he can be found in the very fabric of the sequel.

As the heart and soul of Black Panther, T’Challa’s death, which is never fully explained, is the emotional driving force for the events of Wakanda Forever.

From the story, to the direction, to the characters and their development, to its resolution, T’Challa plays a critical role in everything – and to do that without Boseman ever appearing in original footage is a feat on its own.

The performances from the film’s leads, particularly its female leads, are incredibly poignant to the point where some scenes feel so vulnerable and raw that I felt like I was intruding on something I wasn’t mean to see.

The only thing I can think that’s on par with the very real emotional weight behind these performances is the cast members from Glee’s performance in the tribute episode for Cory Monteith, who played Finn Hudson, after he passed away from a drug overdose in 2013, especially Naya Rivera’s performance of If I Die Young.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Picture: Supplied.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Picture: Supplied.

In terms of Wakanda Forever’s actual story, the things that impacted me the most were stakes of the film and how those stakes directly impacted the main narrative arc of the film: turning Shuri (Letitia Wright) into the MCU’s new Black Panther (at least for now).

That may seem like an obvious thing to do but the number of times I’ve seen films and shows just throw in stakes and plot twists for the sole purpose of shock factor or trying to outsmart the viewer, has become a genuine pet peeve that could ruin the entire story for me.

However, with T’Challa dying, I feel like Coogler said, ‘all bets are off’ and just went with it. Boy, did it pay off.

Minor spoilers from hereon.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Picture: Supplied.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Picture: Supplied.

Aside from how they were to tackle T’Challa’s death in Wakanda Forever, Marvel had the mammoth task of proving why Shuri was the best bet for becoming Wakanda’s new Black Panther over, let’s say, M’Baku (Winston ‘Daddy’ Duke).

Having not had any real experience being a leader and even less experience being the protector of an empire, convincing an already divided audience that Shuri as the Black Panther made more sense than recasting T’Challa was never going to be easy.

To be honest, it took some time for me to be convinced that she could take the mantle but there's a moment in the film that represents a turning point in her arc.

For the sake of not ruining it, I won't say what is but committing to that moment showed me that Wakanda Forever had balls and was unafraid to move the story forward in a way that fit perfectly with its overall narrative.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Picture: Supplied.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Picture: Supplied.

Wakanda Forever on a denotative level is a story about how Wakanda is attempting to heal following the death of its king and protector.

Because of this, it had no protector which seemed to be fine until the underwater Kingdom of Talokan, headed by its king, Namor (Tenoch ‘Dzaddy’ Huerta), promised to wage war with Wakanda if they refused to go to war with them against the surface world - all in the name of protecting the purity of their kingdom against the West.

Essentially, what if your DL boyfriend forced you pretend to be his roommate at the family braai after rumours spread that you were his sneaky link on the low?

Given that Wakanda is all about keeping the peace following its coming out bonanza in Black Panther, it refused to wage war just because the Talokan was hellbent on remaining closeted.

Shenanigans ensue, leading to one of the MCU’s most compelling character arcs as Shuri battles with being consumed by revenge or to lead by T’Challa’s example.

On a connotative level, Wakanda Forever is a story about grief’s ability to corrupt and distort, ultimately either resulting in your own demise or your emancipation.

This is a Marvel film so I’m sure you can decipher which side of the coin Wakanda Forever leans towards.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Picture: Supplied.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Picture: Supplied.

This battle with grief and historical trauma is what makes the film outshine every other entry in Phase 4’s theatrical releases because of how closely it mimics reality.

Everyone, on some level, can relate to the narrative arcs in the film on both a personal and sociological level – especially if you’re a minority or a person of colour.

Final verdict: Honestly, if I were given the script and asked to make changes to better it, I wouldn’t change much (except for the choice to have several slow-motion scenes). Sure, the dialogue could be tighter, and some of humour is a little off, but aside from that, Wakanda Forever is a marvel to witness, both on a visual level and a sub-texual level.

In the rarely wise words of Aubrey 'Drake' Graham, "six upside down, that's a nine, now!".

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available in theatres everywhere.


This article first appeared on EWN : 'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend




23 November 2022 10:27 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Marvel
Review
Black panther
Chadwick Boseman
Ryan Coogler
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kevin Feige

More from Opinion

Screengrab from Kia Tsamaya ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip

22 November 2022 9:41 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© macrovector/123rf.com

Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies'

17 November 2022 5:12 PM

The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content

17 November 2022 3:58 AM

From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from WeBuyCars "Flip'it!" ad starring Schalk Bezuidenhout and Bakkies Botha on YouTube

[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off?

16 November 2022 4:47 PM

The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertising expert Oresti Patricios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Apartheid activist and former cabinet minister Mac Maharaj in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele

MAC MAHARAJ: What would an active citizenry mean for SA - and the ANC?

16 November 2022 6:57 AM

Mac Maharaj gave a talk at a joint event held by the Kathrada Foundation and the SACP in Lenasia in honor of the late Laloo Chiba on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Chicken Licken SA's new #BigJohn TV ad

[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof

15 November 2022 6:46 PM

Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house

10 November 2022 3:31 AM

Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Assembly Members at Bokmakierie in Cape Town on a South African Legislators for the Environment clean-up mission. Image posted on Parliament of SA's website, parliament.gov.za

'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'

9 November 2022 7:39 PM

Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important

9 November 2022 6:47 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken Licken logo @ChickenLickenSA

Chicken Licken loses its battle to claim sole rights to the word 'soul'

8 November 2022 6:40 PM

The Supreme Court of Appeal says it's up to Chicken Licken to prove there would be confusion if much smaller restaurant chain Soul Souvlaki were allowed to continue trading under that name.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

© fizkes/123rf

What to do if your partner is not affectionate in a relationship

23 November 2022 11:43 AM

Dating an unaffectionate partner may vary from not being able to express the words 'I love you', holding your hand in public, and even giving longer hugs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Kia Tsamaya ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip

22 November 2022 9:41 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Digs provides student accommodation at Stellenbosch University’s medical and health science campus Image credit: The Digs on Facebook

Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU

22 November 2022 9:22 PM

Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ marcus82/123rf.com

'DStv doesn't care about tourism recovery, high cost for hotels untenable'

22 November 2022 6:43 PM

Anton Gillis, CEO of the 4-star Kruger Gate Hotel, reached out to DStv about lowering the cost of the service to help the industry remain sustainable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An IV drip. Picture: Pexels.com

Five risks of taking vitamin booster shots

22 November 2022 4:43 PM

Taking vitamin boosters has become somewhat of a global trend, gaining popularity particularly with the younger generation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© belchonock/123rf.com

Is it possible to really take a break from your partner?

22 November 2022 3:16 PM

Taking a break from a relationship can be a tricky thing to navigate, particularly when there is a lack of honesty

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lenetssergey/123rf.com

How common is cosmetic surgery in South Africa?

22 November 2022 10:02 AM

"It is equally popular among men and women. There are also many patients who are requesting the enhancements on their skin."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Citizens doing it for themselves: How Happy Feet keeps Emmarentia Dam clean

21 November 2022 3:58 PM

A local running group, Happy Feet, has implemented an initiative to clean up the botanical gardens at Emmarentia Dam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: antonioguillem/123rf.com

Parenting and parents: why are some parents impossible to please?

21 November 2022 3:25 PM

Having a parent who is never happy with what you do can be stressful, so how do you cope with this?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nadezhda1906/123rf.com

Learning disabilities do not mean children are intellectually weak -expert

21 November 2022 2:29 PM

Occupational Therapist Annelize Clark said learning difficulties do not reflect intellectual disability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mdumiseni Ntuli

Politics

Veterinary expert on pit bull ban: 'The solution lies in creating awareness'

Local

Is South Africa ready to transition from coal to hydrogen energy?

Local

EWN Highlights

In row over wages, Makro employees threaten to desert posts on Black Friday

23 November 2022 3:02 PM

Crime stats show that aggression, violence at worrying levels in SA - Cele

23 November 2022 1:24 PM

Phalatse gives Gauteng Health Dept ultimatum on its R240m debt

23 November 2022 12:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA