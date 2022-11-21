Citizens doing it for themselves: How Happy Feet keeps Emmarentia Dam clean





John Perlman speaks to associate editor at Daily Maverick, Ferial Haffajee and Happy Feet runner, Ahmed Jassat about what the Happy Feet running club is doing to clean up Emmarentia Dam and surrounding areas.

The initiative is in response poor service delivery by government officials.

Jassat says the initiative came after the team registered the issue with their local municipality yet saw no change.

We decided, 'let's do something', you know? We can't run away from our issues. We need to stop blaming the process and let's take the initiative and clean up the area. Ahmed Jassat, runner - Happy Feet

Instead of letting a lack of change get to them, Haffajee says that they decided to bring about change themselves.

They've almost given up on [government taking accountability] or accepting your agency to do that work, and they've decided that they're just going to take it into their own hands. Ferial Haffajee, associate editor - Daily Maverick

We don't just go ahead and start implementing it - we first follow the process, log a call. Thereafter, we alert the councillor, notifying them that we did log this call and once we feel that nothing is being done, all the runners, the Happy Feet runners, we discuss how can we contribute. We then decide how we're going to fix the issue and then take it forward... For us, we need to make this work. Ahmed Jassat, runner - Happy Feet

