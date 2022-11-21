Netcare delivers improved year-end financials despite tough economic environment
- Adjusted headline earnings per share rose 23.4% to 83.2 cents.
- 3.0% increase in group normalised revenue to R21 636 million.
- 30 cents per share final dividend declared
South African private healthcare provider, Netcare, delivered improved year-end financial results for the 12 months ending 30 September 2022, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and lingering pandemic impacts.
According to the Group's CEO, Dr. Richard Friedland, Netcare has not experienced further COVID-19 related disruptions since the fourth wave subsided, allowing them to end the financial year on a strong note.
Adjusted headline earnings per share rose 23.4% to 83.2 cents, which compares to 67.4 cents at the end of the 2021 financial year.
The board has declared a final dividend of 30 cents per share.
The Group's net debt reduced to R4.9 billion from R5.3 billion, due to higher operating profit and improved working capital, partially offset by ongoing capital expenditure and the payment of ordinary and preference dividends.
RELATED: 'Private hospitals should also be exempt from load shedding' - Netcare
We expect normalisation of operations, provided there aren't any future waves of covid. It does appear that we've entered into an endemic phase of the virus.Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.
We were able to increase the final and total dividends for the year by some 47%, largely as a result of us normalising operations and not being held back by any wave of covid and any disruption in that regard.Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare
We expect, hopefully a good recovery in margin, and a good recovery in revenue and activity n the new year.Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Netcare delivers improved year-end financials despite tough economic environment
