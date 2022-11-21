Government to introduce tighter measures to curb theft of metal infrastructure
- The new policy aims to address the issue of damage to public infrastructure.
- The theft of copper cable is a major problem in South Africa.
- The trade is metal waste and semi-precious metals and will soon be heavily policed.
Cabinet has approved new policy measures to restrict the trade in scrap metal, in a bid to curb the damage caused by cable theft.
The theft of copper cables, and damage to public infrastructure is estimated to cost the economy at least R46 billion every year.
The Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa) is one such government entity that feels the impact of infrastructure damage and theft due to the theft of copper cables.
Government is set to implement measures which will it hopes will the impact the theft and trade of scrap metal.
One of those measures includes the drastic step of banning the export of scrap metal.
Government published draft policy proposals in August, and received feedback from those in favour and those opposed to any limitations on the trade in scrap metal.
Details of the new measures are yet to be announced, or when it'll come into effect, but it will more than likely include restrictions on the trade of metal waste and semi-precious metals.
On the primary issue of the theft of metal, there's very little in the ban that would indicate any action that is actually going to have an effect.Donald MacKay, director at Xa International Trade Advisors
Are there stolen goods that are exported? Quite possibly. But it's also not likely that if the goods have been stolen, you would develop a conscience at the point when you need to make your declarations at customs to do the export.Donald MacKay, director at Xa International Trade Advisors
There's no evidence that these goods are being exported.Donald MacKay, director at Xa International Trade Advisors
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Government to introduce tighter measures to curb theft of metal infrastructure
