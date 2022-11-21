Alan Knott-Craig Jnr shares how his upbringing shaped his financial future





- Alan Knott-Craig Jnr is the former CEO of Mxit and iBurst.

- He's a qualified chartered accounted, but quit the industry after a few years to embark on a career as an entrepreneur.

- He's also well-known for launching 'Project Isizwe', an NPO advocating for free Wi-Fi for low income communities.

Alan Knott-Craig explains free wifi applications for Tshwane residents. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

Alan Knott-Craig Jnr is what you would call, a serial entrepreneur.

After qualifying as an accountant in 2002, and working in Deloitte USA's New York office for a short period, he returned to South Africa to begin working in the telecommunications space.

His father, Alan Knott-Craig Snr is well-known in the industry as well, having served in various capacities at Vodacom and Cell C.

In 2003, Knott-Craig Jnr founded Cellfind, one of South Africa's first mobile-location-based service providers and served as its CEO until 2005.

The following year, he was appointed as CEO of iBurst, and built one of South African's largest wireless broadband networks.

He later became CEO of Mxit, Africa's biggest social network in the mid to late 2000's.

In 2013 he founded 'Project Isizwe', an NPO managing the deployment of the largest public free Wi-Fi network in South Africa.

He says the value of money was instilled in him from a very young age.

I always remember being a kid, and my dad would give me a hiding or shout at us if we didn't switch off the lights when we left the room. So there was clearly some consciousness around electricity. Alan Knott-Craig Jnr, entrepreneur

I also don't have a fear of poverty. I don't know how my parents managed to do it, but they managed to give this safety net around me that didn't make me feel like we were poor. We weren't spoilt, but they protected me from their own financial stresses. Alan Knott-Craig Jnr, entrepreneur

My father is quite a formidable human being, I didn't actually want to work for him. Alan Knott-Craig Jnr, entrepreneur

It was much easier than feeling like I went on my dad's coat-tails. The honest truth is I don't think I would've been given the opportunities if it hadn't been for my dad's track record and reputation in the industry. Alan Knott-Craig Jnr, entrepreneur

I was very lucky to get into the game without necessarily taking a job from my old man. A lot of people wish they could do, but it does hurt your self confidence if you have to do that. Alan Knott-Craig Jnr, entrepreneur

