Sewerage in KZN beaches could further dent already ailing tourism sector
John Perlman speaks to the CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, about the impact the sewerage along the coast could have on the province's tourism sector.
Umhlanga has estimated that it loses R10 million a day as a result of people not visiting the coast.
If the issue were to continue into the festive season, the loss could rise to R25 million loss per day.
Tourism is one of the province's revenue generators and Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), said this could spell another disaster for the tourism industry.
Tshivhengwa says left unresolved, the situation could result in many tourists cancelling their trips to the province.
Durban is one of the popular destinations for domestic tourists... We've been talking about this for the past six months. We have raised this warning since then to say, 'we need to work as fast as we can to solve the situation if we want to see tourism to recover in that province.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
If it cannot be fixed on time, it's going to add on the challenges that we already have within the tourism sector. It simply means that people will have to go somewhere else to enjoy the same experience... We need to really look at it with an eye saying that the economy of Durban, or the economy of eThekwini, is very much dependent on tourism during this time of the year.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
