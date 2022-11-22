Eskom's diesel crisis: How easy will it be to refuel turbines?
John Perlman speaks to executive director for South African Petroleum Industry Association, Avhapfani Tshifularo, about Eskom's diesel shortage crisis.
Eskom's inability to purchase diesel presents a huge issue to the already suffering energy production capabilities of the utility.
As it stands, Eskom has not placed any orders to acquire more diesel to fuel its turbines, says Tshifularo.
Even if the government were able to come up with a swift solution to the crisis, he says the utility's diesel generation plants, which are all situated in the Western Cape, would have to import the fuel as a finished product.
There's no diesel that's currently refined in [the Western Cape] right now. So, in other words, it will have to be an import parcel and the type of volume that we're talking about now when we're at stage 4, I doubt would be something that's readily available because the supplier will have only committed to placing that order in the international market, provided they've got money and have been paid to place that order.Avhapfani Tshifularo, executive director - South African Petroleum Industry Association
Scroll up for the full interview.
