Experts warn kidnappings are becoming a trend in South Africa
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dr Guy Lamb, criminologist and lecturer in the Department of Political Science at Stellenbosch University, and Herman Bosman, head of kidnapping, hostage survival, and extortion at TSU International.
South Africa is fast becoming a hub for kidnapping rings, according to Dr Guy Lamb, a criminology lecturer at Stellenbosch University.
Abirah Dekhta (8) was one of the latest victims. She was snatched from a school lift club vehicle in Gatesville, Cape Town earlier this month and held for two weeks before being rescued by police.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Lamb said syndicates do a lot of planning before abductions.
Doing Kidnapping is certainly a trend and an indication that these organised groups are looking for targets, not necessarily high-value targets, but targets where they will be able to extort some kind of money or favour.Dr Guy Lamb, Criminology Lecturer - Stellenbosch University
A series of kidnappings caught on camera went viral after Nkangala District Municipality manager, Margaret Skosana, and her driver were kidnapped in front of the municipality gates. Skosana was later released in Diepsloot, Gauteng.
Joining the conversation, Bosman said people should try to walk in groups and keep constant communication.
The criminal and kidnapping syndicates that operates do plan properly.Herman Bosman, Head of Kidnapping and Extortion - TSU International
There are many guidelines and tips that one can provide and that is a routine for time travel, making available grouping movements like a buddy system than walking alone, and knowing your area around your home.Herman Bosman, Head of Kidnapping and Extortion - TSU International
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_126107988_hands-tied-up-with-rope-of-a-missing-kidnapped-abused-violence-against-children-victim-child-in-pain.html?vti=nok36szxfixvz67tu5-1-27
