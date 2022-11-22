Teacher of the year prides himself as advocate for dignity

Today at 12:05 Public servants embark on a national strike this as wage negotions hit a halt. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:10 KZN: Cosatu members march to the premier’s office for a second time, joining other public servants in the national action. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

125 125

Today at 12:15 EWN speaks to us live bellville taxi rank from 05:30 to assess the impact of the second day of santaco’s provincial stayaway. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:23 Cape Town anticipates more strike action this as taxi strike enters day two. // Commuters fear for their lives this as Gold Arrows busses torched amidst taxi strike action. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government

Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer - Spokesperson at Golden Arrow Bus Services

125 125

Today at 12:27 EFF leader Julius Malema has until today to apologise and retract statements made during the party’s Western Cape provincial elective conference last month. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Andre Gaum - Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

125 125

Today at 12:37 Cape Town Mayor Goerdin Hill Lewis visits Masiphumelele, the area hit by second blaze in less than a month. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Geordin Hill-Lewis

125 125

Today at 12:41 ANC's electoral committee announces the top 6 nominated candidates. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist

125 125

Today at 12:45 King Charles set to hold a white-tie banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa at Buckingham Palace. This is the King's first state visit. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

125 125

Today at 12:52 As part of MEC Siboniso Duma’s programme to celebrate his 100 days in office, MEC Duma will lead the launch of the Mkhuze Airport under the theme “A destination province for an inclusive economy and catalyst capital investment”. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshego Modisane - Entertainment Update at Talk Radio 702

125 125

Today at 12:56 Minister Creecy briefs media on the outcomes of the climate change conference, Cop27. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter

125 125

Today at 13:35 What it means taking a break from a Relationship? Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Linda Yende - Relationship Expert, Author & Speaker

125 125

Today at 14:05 The Series on "Cancer" Episode 4:Treatment and other medical interventions that are available for Cancer Patients Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Dr David Eedes - Oncologist and Clinical Oncology Advisor at Independent Clinical Oncology Network (ICON SA)

125 125

Today at 14:35 Car Feature: Top five of rarest and most iconic cars ever built and public viewing happening Wednesday next week Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Joff Van Reenen - Creative Rides Auction's Director

125 125

Today at 18:16 DStv doesn’t care about South Africa’s tourism recovery The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Anton Gillis - CEO at Kruger Gate Hotel

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 18:40 Tamela Mezzanine Debt Fund I invests in The Digs, helping address the shortage of student accommodation The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Vusi Mahlangu - Partner at Tamela Capital Partners

125 125

Today at 18:50 Omnia Holdings results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Seelan Gobalsamy - CEO at Omnia

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Sizakele Marutlulle The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Sizakele Marutlulle - Branding expert at ...

125 125