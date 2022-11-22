Teacher of the year prides himself as advocate for dignity
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Shahied Allie, who is the 702 October Teacher of the Year finalist from Everest Primary School.
Shahied Allie, an Afrikaans teacher, believes in advocating for the dignity and integrity of his pupils at Everest Primary School in Joburg.
He is the 702 Teacher of the Year October finalist.
Allie is also recognised for his excellent teaching methods and for checking on the well-being of pupils in child-headed homes.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Allie said that there was a time when they turned down sponsors who wanted to photograph his learners.
He added that more sponsors came forward and agreed not to take pictures of the learners to protect their dignity.
My teaching style is one of being a guide. We have the learner, who is a child, and us, the adults, and to bridge the gap of child to adulthood needs guidance.Shahied Allie, Afrikaans Teacher - Everest Primary School
