How common is cosmetic surgery in South Africa?
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dr Irshad Essack - Dermatologist at Mayo Clinic in Roodepoort.
Are you tempted to enhance or reduce your body parts in a bid to look more attractive?
Dr Irshad Essack, a dermatologist, emphasises that surgery in their practice is becoming more common as patients request enhancements.
Essack told 702's Bongani Bingwa that there is an influx of patients requesting surgery.
He says some patients opt for surgery in secret, without the knowledge of their partners.
You get two different types of patients. You have those ones who wants to keep it a secret even from their partners, and then you get those who wants to tell all to everyone...Dr Irshad Essack, Dermatologist - Mayo Clinic
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lenetssergey/lenetssergey1510/lenetssergey151000121/46210783-surgery-team-in-the-operating-room-.jpg
More from Local
Teacher of the year prides himself as advocate for dignity
"The integrity and dignity of the child is key, and we try with my colleagues to protect the child in every aspect especially when taking pictures of the learners."Read More
Experts warn kidnappings are becoming a trend in South Africa
Abirah Dekhta (8) was one of the latest victims. She was snatched from a school lift club vehicle in Gatesville, Cape Town earlier this month and held for two weeks before being rescued by police.Read More
Eskom's diesel crisis: How easy will it be to refuel turbines?
Eskom is facing yet another crisis as it runs out of diesel to fuel its open-cycle gas turbines due to affordability challenges.Read More
Citizens doing it for themselves: How Happy Feet keeps Emmarentia Dam clean
A local running group, Happy Feet, has implemented an initiative to clean up the botanical gardens at Emmarentia Dam.Read More
What does South Africa need for the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan?
What does the climate future look like in South Africa following the World Leaders Summit at the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27)?Read More
WATCH: What is your defining survival story in life?
A video has gone viral of the renowned US motivational speaker and pastor, TD Jakes, talking and manifesting about survival.Read More
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst
The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.Read More
Vigilantes burn pitbulls alive after child attacked in Cape Town
The community of Gatesville in Cape Town took matters into their own hands and attacked the dogs, stabbing them and setting them alight.Read More
Veterinary expert on pit bull ban: 'The solution lies in creating awareness'
Debates on the ownership of pit bulls has returned to the spotlight after an 8-year-old child was mauled to death by one in Bloemfontein in November.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Citizens doing it for themselves: How Happy Feet keeps Emmarentia Dam clean
A local running group, Happy Feet, has implemented an initiative to clean up the botanical gardens at Emmarentia Dam.Read More
Parenting and parents: why are some parents impossible to please?
Having a parent who is never happy with what you do can be stressful, so how do you cope with this?Read More
Learning disabilities do not mean children are intellectually weak -expert
Occupational Therapist Annelize Clark said learning difficulties do not reflect intellectual disability.Read More
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show
The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday.Read More
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations
Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards.Read More
Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA calls for inclusive society
Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA - Tamelyn Bock - lost the ability to walk at age 8 and uses a wheelchair as an assistive device.Read More
What makes a voice-over artist great, according to Weza Matomane
Weza Matomane is undoubtedly one of the country's most prolific voice-over artists and radio presenters.Read More
Adoptive parents encouraged to open up to their children about adoption
Observing World Adoption Day, John Perlman spoke to Sue Kravits from Child Protection and Adoption Services.Read More
The decision for a single parent to date doesn't lie with the children: expert
Single parents should not include their children’s opinions when considering dating, says relationship coach Nomasonto Portia Zwane.Read More