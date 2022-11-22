How common is cosmetic surgery in South Africa?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
Public servants embark on a national strike this as wage negotions hit a halt.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
KZN: Cosatu members march to the premier’s office for a second time, joining other public servants in the national action.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:15
EWN speaks to us live bellville taxi rank from 05:30 to assess the impact of the second day of santaco’s provincial stayaway.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:23
Cape Town anticipates more strike action this as taxi strike enters day two. // Commuters fear for their lives this as Gold Arrows busses torched amidst taxi strike action.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer - Spokesperson at Golden Arrow Bus Services
Today at 12:27
EFF leader Julius Malema has until today to apologise and retract statements made during the party’s Western Cape provincial elective conference last month.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Andre Gaum - Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
Today at 12:37
Cape Town Mayor Goerdin Hill Lewis visits Masiphumelele, the area hit by second blaze in less than a month.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 12:41
ANC's electoral committee announces the top 6 nominated candidates.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:45
King Charles set to hold a white-tie banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa at Buckingham Palace. This is the King's first state visit.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
Today at 12:52
As part of MEC Siboniso Duma’s programme to celebrate his 100 days in office, MEC Duma will lead the launch of the Mkhuze Airport under the theme “A destination province for an inclusive economy and catalyst capital investment”.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshego Modisane - Entertainment Update at Talk Radio 702
Today at 12:56
Minister Creecy briefs media on the outcomes of the climate change conference, Cop27.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter
Today at 13:35
What it means taking a break from a Relationship?
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Linda Yende - Relationship Expert, Author & Speaker
Today at 14:05
The Series on "Cancer" Episode 4:Treatment and other medical interventions that are available for Cancer Patients
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr David Eedes - Oncologist and Clinical Oncology Advisor at Independent Clinical Oncology Network (ICON SA)
Today at 14:35
Car Feature: Top five of rarest and most iconic cars ever built and public viewing happening Wednesday next week
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Joff Van Reenen - Creative Rides Auction's Director
Today at 18:16
DStv doesn’t care about South Africa’s tourism recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anton Gillis - CEO at Kruger Gate Hotel
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:40
Tamela Mezzanine Debt Fund I invests in The Digs, helping address the shortage of student accommodation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vusi Mahlangu - Partner at Tamela Capital Partners
Today at 18:50
Omnia Holdings results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Seelan Gobalsamy - CEO at Omnia
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Sizakele Marutlulle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Sizakele Marutlulle - Branding expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
How common is cosmetic surgery in South Africa?

22 November 2022
by Karabo Tebele
Facial surgery
Clinic

"It is equally popular among men and women. There are also many patients who are requesting the enhancements on their skin."

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dr Irshad Essack - Dermatologist at Mayo Clinic in Roodepoort.

Are you tempted to enhance or reduce your body parts in a bid to look more attractive?

Dr Irshad Essack, a dermatologist, emphasises that surgery in their practice is becoming more common as patients request enhancements.

Essack told 702's Bongani Bingwa that there is an influx of patients requesting surgery.

He says some patients opt for surgery in secret, without the knowledge of their partners.

You get two different types of patients. You have those ones who wants to keep it a secret even from their partners, and then you get those who wants to tell all to everyone...

Dr Irshad Essack, Dermatologist - Mayo Clinic

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.




22 November 2022
by Karabo Tebele
Facial surgery
Clinic

