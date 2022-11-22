WATCH: Mama chimp reunited with baby after C-section birth
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
It is reported that the chimpanzee gave birth through a C-section on 15 November and separated after birth.
The operation was conducted at Sedgwick County Zoo in the United States.
In the video, Mama Chimp was seen rushing and hugging her baby wrapped in a blue towel.
