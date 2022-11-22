'Trying to work here!': MTN subscribers voice frustration with network issues
JOHANNESBURG - MTN users on social media have complained of a network outage, saying that they cannot access the internet.
MTN Group, one of the leading mobile operators in the country, could not be reached via their spokespeople on Tuesday.
Users said that they were experiencing problems accessing the internet and that phone calls were cutting.
Eyewitness News tried to access MTN via their call centre too but with no success.
Is anyone else having trouble with mtn's network today?' 💖MOONGODESS💖 (@Moon_Godesss) November 22, 2022
Is it only me who's experiencing insufficient network connection? #MTN' Royal African Quing👑 (@Quing_Skhulase) November 22, 2022
Fuck you too #MTN! This is how long I waited. Is Customer Care no longer taking calls? Where's the Network coverage? Why so useless?' Alexandra🌻Furnsinn (@alexfurn66) November 22, 2022
Make an effing plan #MTN. Trying to work here! 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/9h4OGBGAZp
Not all upgrade is good for you. Some leads to destruction. Just like MTN after their upgrade, went from arguably the best network provider to the worst in the country.' GhostTown (@Michael_Olads) November 19, 2022
MTN is messing up today.' Rumani® (@RealMrumaDrive) November 22, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : 'Trying to work here!': MTN subscribers voice frustration with network issues
