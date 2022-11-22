Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table
Motheo Khoaripe gets an Africa business news update from Dianna Games, CEO of consultancy Africa At Work.
Massmart confirmed in September that the closure of eight Game stores in South Africa was underway.
The divestment of these stores and another 14 in East and West Africa was announced when the retail group posted huge losses in August, as a result of a drop in sales amid the COVID lockdowns
Massmart had been trying to turn around stores already struggling before the pandemic hit.
Its stable includes Game, Makro and Builders Warehouse.
Related stories:
Several Game stores closing down with up to 40% markdown on stock
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar
Massmart was set to delist from the JSE on Tuesday, following a R6.4 billion offer from parent company Walmart for the 47% stake it does not already own.
Walmart makes R6.4bn offer to buy out Massmart and delist from the JSE
Closing down sales are now underway at the 14 Game stores in East and West Africa.
Rival supermarkets in East Africa snubbed offers for the outlets reports Dianna Games (CEO of Africa At Work), and in Nigeria a sale deal fell through.
Motheo Khoaripe chats to Games on The Money Show.
The market is not at its peak in these countries generally post-COVID... There's high inflation, particularly this year, so people have less disposable income...Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
What is also often underestimated in these markets is the size of the middle class which is relatively small, certainly compared to South Afrca, Games says.
It is also relatively unstable, she notes, particularly at a time of financial hardship.
The retail sector in both sectors has had different experiences. In East Africa there has been a lot of competition which really kept the South Africans out for some time. Game only went into Kenya, for example, in 2015... but there is still more a push to informal channels and more traditional retail...Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
In a way it's the end of an era, she remarks.
"A lot of our retailers have pulled back - that includes Truworths and Mr Price."
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table
More from Business
Chemicals group Omnia's profits up 47% amid challenging circumstances
Motheo Khoaripe interviews CEO Seelan Gobalsamy after diversified chemicals group Omnia posts its results for the six months to end-September 2022.Read More
'DStv doesn't care about tourism recovery, high cost for hotels untenable'
Anton Gillis, CEO of the 4-star Kruger Gate Hotel, reached out to DStv about lowering the cost of the service to help the industry remain sustainable.Read More
Sewerage in KZN beaches could further dent already ailing tourism sector
KwaZulu-Natal's tourism industry could take a huge blow due to sewerage along the coastlines of eThekwini and Umhlanga.Read More
Alan Knott-Craig Jnr shares how his upbringing shaped his financial future
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Alan Knott-Craig, chairman at Isizwe.com about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
[REVIEW] Gizzu's portable power station is a must-have at home for loadshedding
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Global asset manager Rohatyn Group to merge with SA's Ethos Private Equity
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Stuart MacKenzie, CEO at Ethos Private Equity.Read More
Government to introduce tighter measures to curb theft of metal infrastructure
Motheo Khoaripe steaks to Donald MacKay, director at Xa International Trade Advisors.Read More
Netcare delivers improved year-end financials despite tough economic environment
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.Read More
What Elon Musk needs to do to save Twitter from tanking
Ever since billionaire, Elon Musk, acquired Twitter for $44 billion, things have been spiralling out of control at a concerning rate.Read More
More from Africa
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe
The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.Read More
COP27: What went down so far
Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed.Read More
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch
What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.Read More
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi
Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'Read More
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa
This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.Read More
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy
Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved.Read More
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces
South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday.Read More
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth
The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul.Read More
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration
Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa FestivalRead More