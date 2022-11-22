[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip
Every week The Money Show gets a branding expert to share the week’s advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week, intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle picks the new Kia campaign as her hero.
Set to the Kia Tsamaya "anthem", the TV ad is an ode to that wonderful South African tradition - the road trip.
"I love it for so many reasons!" exclaims Dr Marutlulle.
I remember a time when you were supposed to interpret English copy into African languages. Now, here we have an ad that starts in Sesotho from the get-go... You locate it in culture, you locate it in South Africa.Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist and creative problem-solver
The positioning is very clear. It is, here is a car that will get you to all the places you want to go.Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist and creative problem-solver
Dr Marutlulle also has high praise for the inclusivity of the Kia SA campaign.
It is an inclusive representation of all the beauty and the shades in which we come, and all the shapes of family that you see... You see all the nuances of what makes living in South Africa beautiful, but also just what makes being human beautiful.Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist and creative problem-solver
Watch the joyous Kia Tsamaya ad below:
Scroll to the top to listen to Dr Marutlulle's advertising critiques (Kia discussion at 4:45)
