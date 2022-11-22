Streaming issues? Report here
Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU

22 November 2022 9:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Stellenbosch University
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Student accommodation
Vusi Mahlangu
The Digs
Tamela Capital Partners
SU medical campus
Tamela Holdings
Tamela Mezzanine Debt Fund
Tamela
Andre Krige

Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Vusi Mahlangu, partner at Tamela Capital Partners.

- One of the problems students face in South Africa is a shortage of suitable accommodation.

- The Digs currently provides accommodation for 125 students from Stellenbosch University's medical faculty - this will double with the injection of new growth capital.

The Digs provides student accommodation at Stellenbosch University’s medical and health science campus Image credit: The Digs on Facebook
The Digs provides student accommodation at Stellenbosch University’s medical and health science campus Image credit: The Digs on Facebook

Stellenbosch University students and their parents know all about the shortage of suitable accommodation in the buzzing university town and close to its separate medical campus.

Three years ago a company called The Digs launched to help solve the problem.

It provides modern purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) in Parow, close to the University’s Medical and Health Science campus and currently caters for 125 students.

The growth capital injection from Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund will result in a doubling of beds.

The Digs provides student accommodation at Stellenbosch University’s medical and health science campus Image credit: The Digs on Facebook
The Digs provides student accommodation at Stellenbosch University’s medical and health science campus Image credit: The Digs on Facebook

Tamela Capital Partners, a subsidiary of Tamela Holdings, describes itself as one of the few credit-oriented alternative asset managers in Sub-Saharan Africa.

"The Digs provides a conducive learning environment for many deserving students which further supports our commitment towards education in South Africa" says Tamela partner Vusi Mahlangu.

The Digs' CEO Andre Krige says the investment is a key milestone in its growth plans which includes the development of a new site of an incremental 125 beds.

On The Money Show, Mahlangu describes in a nutshell what a mezzanine debt fund is.

If you think of the capital structure of a company, generally there is equity and there is debt... Mezzanine is really that layer of funding that comes in between those two... so it behaves like debt but it has a bit of equity.

Vusi Mahlangu, Partner - Tamela Capital Partners

Like a mezzanine floor between the first and second floor of some buildings, a mezzanine fund sits right between what debt is and what equity is, Mahlangu elaborates.

"There is a bit more risk, but we also generate slightly better returns for our investors as well."

He says one of the main factors that attracted Tamela to the Just Digs deal, is that it involves education.

If you think about the future of South Africa, education is a really important component of what is required in the country. Secondly, [student] accommodation is also important.

Vusi Mahlangu, Partner - Tamela Capital Partners

And The Digs is actually a privately-owned institution that caters for students, so when a student is in there it means that they are taken care of - things like Wi-Fi, laundry, study area, support system...

Vusi Mahlangu, Partner - Tamela Capital Partners

...those things are put in place to give the student that feeling of almost being at res, without necessarily being at res.

Vusi Mahlangu, Partner - Tamela Capital Partners

Mahlangu also notes that around 80% of the students at The Digs are black South Africans - another attraction for Tamela which is a black-owned and -managed company.

While The Digs is still a small player at this point, the market is massive and this is just the first of many planned transactions he says.

Scroll up to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU




