The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
'DStv doesn't care about tourism recovery, high cost for hotels untenable'

22 November 2022 6:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tourism
The Money Show
DStv
Bruce Whitfield
Multichoice
hotels
streaming service
lockdowns
tourism recovery
Covid pandemic
Kruger Gate Hotel
Anton Gillis
satellite TV

Anton Gillis, CEO of the 4-star Kruger Gate Hotel, reached out to DStv about lowering the cost of the service to help the industry remain sustainable.

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Anton Gillis, CEO of the Kruger Gate Hotel.

- The cost of DStv's concessionary rate for hotels is "simply untenable" for an industry still struggling to recover from the effects of the COVID pandemic and lockdowns, says Anton Gillis.

- The CEO of the Kruger Gate Hotel says he was met with arrogance when he reached out to DStv, which eventually did come back with an offer for bigger hotels.

@ marcus82/123rf.com
@ marcus82/123rf.com

DStv doesn’t care about SA’s tourism recovery says the CEO of the 4-star Kruger Gate Hotel, situated on the banks of the Sabie River.

Anton Gillis says he "was forced" to come to this conclusion after reviewing his own establishment's spending on the satellite TV service.

Guests who frequent hotels offering DStv may not be aware of the cost and how big a line item it can be on any given hotel’s expense sheet, writes Gillis in an opinion piece for Business Day.

The DStv bouquet used by most hotels costs R390 per month, per room. That means a typical 100-room hotel is spending close to R40,000 a month, and R468,000 a year, just on DStv.

Anton Gillis, CEO - Kruger Gate Hotel

This cost of this concessionary rate for hotels is "simply untenable" for an industry still struggling to recover from the effects of the COVID pandemic and lockdowns, Gillis says.

"If the choice is between keeping staff employed and rewarding loyalty with salary increases or having DStv in every room, I know where my money’s going" writes Gillis.

Gillis tells Motheo Khoaripe he tried to engage with DStv and was met with "complete arrogance" from their side.

It took several weeks for them to reply to me. When they did, they didn't know who we were... they hadn't done their homework and, honestly, they couldn't really care about our problems.

Anton Gillis, CEO - Kruger Gate Hotel

Many hotels have closed; some are considering closing depending on the season they have, and the cost of DStv is astronomical.

Anton Gillis, CEO - Kruger Gate Hotel

When we engaged with them they came back with a proposal to incentivize hotel groups with a large room inventory at a slightly advantageous discount per month. The irony is, it's the smaller guys who are suffering. It's the smaller, independent hotels that really need a bit of a break.

Anton Gillis, CEO - Kruger Gate Hotel

Gillis says the Kruger Gate spends on average R56 550 a month for 14 channels on DStv. This comes to just under R700 000 a year.

What are the hotel's options if they decide to drop DStv?

Gillis says their guests are telling them the service is far less relevant than it was ten years ago.

They are thinking of ditching DStv in their rooms and instead offering a TV to watch sport in the hotel bar, with streaming still provided in the rooms.

The primary use we obviously know about is news and sport. I believe the guests would prefer having a far more affordable room per night than us including the cost of DStv for their stay.

Anton Gillis, CEO - Kruger Gate Hotel

Scroll up to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'DStv doesn't care about tourism recovery, high cost for hotels untenable'




