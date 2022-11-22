The Midday Report Express: KZN's new airport, taxi strike and Malema's apology
JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - We start with the public servants’ national strike as wage negations hit a halt. Nokukhanya Mntambo – Eyewitness News reporter files the details live from Pretoria.
Then to KZN where Cosatu members march to the premier’s office for a second time, joining other public servants in the national action. Nhlanhla Mabaso is the Eyewitness News KZN correspondent keeping an eye on this story for us.
ANC's electoral committee announces the top six nominated candidates. Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News politics editor gives the latest.
We also cover the second day of SANTACO’s provincial stayaway. Kevin Brandt is the Eyewitness News reporter with all the details.
The spokesperson at Gold Arrows Cape Town, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, spoke to us about the situation on the ground amid the taxi strike which saw busses torched on Monday.
Cape Town Mayor Goerdin Hill Lewis visits Masiphumelele, the area hit by a second blaze in less than a month. Hill-Lewis updates us on an action plan to relive those affected.
EFF leader Julius Malema has until the 22 November 2022 to apologise and retract statements made during the party’s Western Cape provincial elective conference last month. Attorney Andre Gaum has the details.
As part of KwaZulu-Natal MEC Siboniso Duma’s programme to celebrate his 100 days in office, MEC Duma will lead the launch of the Mkhuze Airport under the theme A destination province for an inclusive economy and catalyst capital investment”. Tshego Modisane is the Eyewitness News correspondent on the ground and filed a detailed update.
Minister Creecy briefs media on the outcomes of the climate change conference, Cop27. Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News reporter, fills us in.
King Charles set to hold a white-tie banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa at Buckingham Palace. This is the king's first state visit. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent paints a picture for us.
Source : @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
