Chemicals group Omnia's profits up 47% amid challenging circumstances

- CEO Seelan Gobalsamy tells The Money Show about the SA-based company and its "exceptional" half-year performance.

Omnia has reported "an exceptional" half-year performance amid ongoing international and domestic challenges.

The diversified chemicals group has posted its results for the six months ended 30 September 2022.

Revenue from continuing operations, excluding Zimbabwe grew 19% to R11.6 billion.

Operating profit from continuing operations (excluding Zimbabwe) is up 47% to R1.1 billion.

Adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased by 32%, to 401 cents per share.

The SA-based company is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and operates in 25 countries.

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy.

We've got three core businesses - agriculture, mining and chemicals... in which we produce primary chemicals that are used in food, cosmetics, cleaning and providing clean water. Our chemicals business touches millions of people on a daily basis. Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO - Omnia

What underpins our agriculture and our mining business is our supply chain and our manufacturing plants... The agility and security of our supply chain worked through a very difficult time... Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO - Omnia

We've been able to continue to provide fertiliser and explosives to our customers in a volatile supply chain environment. Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO - Omnia

Ultimately our three businesses enhance life, create livelihoods and jobs, both upstream and downstream. Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO - Omnia

Gobalsamy also explains why Omnia excluded Zimbabwe, with its hyper-inflation, from this set of results.

