Chemicals group Omnia's profits up 47% amid challenging circumstances
- Diversified chemicals group Omnia has posted its results for the six months ended 30 September 2022.
- CEO Seelan Gobalsamy tells The Money Show about the SA-based company and its "exceptional" half-year performance.
Omnia has reported "an exceptional" half-year performance amid ongoing international and domestic challenges.
The diversified chemicals group has posted its results for the six months ended 30 September 2022.
Revenue from continuing operations, excluding Zimbabwe grew 19% to R11.6 billion.
Operating profit from continuing operations (excluding Zimbabwe) is up 47% to R1.1 billion.
Adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased by 32%, to 401 cents per share.
RELATED: Chemicals manufacturer Omnia doubles profits
The SA-based company is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and operates in 25 countries.
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy.
We've got three core businesses - agriculture, mining and chemicals... in which we produce primary chemicals that are used in food, cosmetics, cleaning and providing clean water. Our chemicals business touches millions of people on a daily basis.Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO - Omnia
What underpins our agriculture and our mining business is our supply chain and our manufacturing plants... The agility and security of our supply chain worked through a very difficult time...Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO - Omnia
We've been able to continue to provide fertiliser and explosives to our customers in a volatile supply chain environment.Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO - Omnia
Ultimately our three businesses enhance life, create livelihoods and jobs, both upstream and downstream.Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO - Omnia
Gobalsamy also explains why Omnia excluded Zimbabwe, with its hyper-inflation, from this set of results.
For more detail, scroll to the top to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Chemicals group Omnia's profits up 47% amid challenging circumstances
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_98751652_jse-limited-previously-the-jse-securities-exchange-and-the-johannesburg-stock-exchange-is-the-larges.html
More from Business
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table
Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losses.Read More
'DStv doesn't care about tourism recovery, high cost for hotels untenable'
Anton Gillis, CEO of the 4-star Kruger Gate Hotel, reached out to DStv about lowering the cost of the service to help the industry remain sustainable.Read More
Sewerage in KZN beaches could further dent already ailing tourism sector
KwaZulu-Natal's tourism industry could take a huge blow due to sewerage along the coastlines of eThekwini and Umhlanga.Read More
Alan Knott-Craig Jnr shares how his upbringing shaped his financial future
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Alan Knott-Craig, chairman at Isizwe.com about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
[REVIEW] Gizzu's portable power station is a must-have at home for loadshedding
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Global asset manager Rohatyn Group to merge with SA's Ethos Private Equity
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Stuart MacKenzie, CEO at Ethos Private Equity.Read More
Government to introduce tighter measures to curb theft of metal infrastructure
Motheo Khoaripe steaks to Donald MacKay, director at Xa International Trade Advisors.Read More
Netcare delivers improved year-end financials despite tough economic environment
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.Read More
What Elon Musk needs to do to save Twitter from tanking
Ever since billionaire, Elon Musk, acquired Twitter for $44 billion, things have been spiralling out of control at a concerning rate.Read More