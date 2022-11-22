Five risks of taking vitamin booster shots





Clement Manyathela speaks to clinical dietitian, Mbali Mapholi, all about vitamin booster shots and what potential risks there are when taking it.

JOHANNESBURG: The boosters are taken intravenously through an IV drip, adding vitamins to the body directly through the bloodstream.

This method ensured that the vitamins are absorbed much quicker than it would if it were taken through food or supplements.

The procedure could lead to the person feeling energised, glowing and awake closely after the taking the shot.

However, they do have their drawbacks and risks.

Here are five risks of taking booster shots according to clinical dietician, Mbali Mapholi.

It's administration through an IV drip puts you at risk of getting an infection if the needle isn't sterile.

There is a risk of toxicity due to the high amount of nutrients being administered at once.

If you take shots too frequently there is a chance of becoming dependent on them.

This dependability increases your risk of kidney failure.

Lastly, because it's a shot, the direct effects of the vitamins are short-lived, and its benefits are unsustainable.

It's important to remember that although supplements and boosters with IV shots of vitamins may offer a small to one's overall health... [but] they should not and cannot be used as replacement for a healthy diet, that is a fact. We still want to aim to get a variety of food... The truth is, [booster shots] are still more of a marketing trend, than anything. Mbali Mapholi, clinical dietician

