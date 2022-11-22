Five risks of taking vitamin booster shots
Clement Manyathela speaks to clinical dietitian, Mbali Mapholi, all about vitamin booster shots and what potential risks there are when taking it.
JOHANNESBURG: The boosters are taken intravenously through an IV drip, adding vitamins to the body directly through the bloodstream.
This method ensured that the vitamins are absorbed much quicker than it would if it were taken through food or supplements.
The procedure could lead to the person feeling energised, glowing and awake closely after the taking the shot.
However, they do have their drawbacks and risks.
Here are five risks of taking booster shots according to clinical dietician, Mbali Mapholi.
-
It's administration through an IV drip puts you at risk of getting an infection if the needle isn't sterile.
-
There is a risk of toxicity due to the high amount of nutrients being administered at once.
-
If you take shots too frequently there is a chance of becoming dependent on them.
-
This dependability increases your risk of kidney failure.
-
Lastly, because it's a shot, the direct effects of the vitamins are short-lived, and its benefits are unsustainable.
It's important to remember that although supplements and boosters with IV shots of vitamins may offer a small to one's overall health... [but] they should not and cannot be used as replacement for a healthy diet, that is a fact. We still want to aim to get a variety of food... The truth is, [booster shots] are still more of a marketing trend, than anything.Mbali Mapholi, clinical dietician
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
'DStv doesn't care about tourism recovery, high cost for hotels untenable'
Anton Gillis, CEO of the 4-star Kruger Gate Hotel, reached out to DStv about lowering the cost of the service to help the industry remain sustainable.Read More
Is it possible to really take a break from your partner?
Taking a break from a relationship can be a tricky thing to navigate, particularly when there is a lack of honestyRead More
How common is cosmetic surgery in South Africa?
"It is equally popular among men and women. There are also many patients who are requesting the enhancements on their skin."Read More
Citizens doing it for themselves: How Happy Feet keeps Emmarentia Dam clean
A local running group, Happy Feet, has implemented an initiative to clean up the botanical gardens at Emmarentia Dam.Read More
Parenting and parents: why are some parents impossible to please?
Having a parent who is never happy with what you do can be stressful, so how do you cope with this?Read More
Learning disabilities do not mean children are intellectually weak -expert
Occupational Therapist Annelize Clark said learning difficulties do not reflect intellectual disability.Read More
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show
The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday.Read More
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations
Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards.Read More
Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA calls for inclusive society
Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA - Tamelyn Bock - lost the ability to walk at age 8 and uses a wheelchair as an assistive device.Read More