Is it possible to really take a break from your partner?





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to relationship expert, author and speaker, Linda Yende, about the validity of taking a break in the relationship from your partner.

JOHANNESBURG: Popular discourse around the matter tends to paint 'taking a break' as an excuse for partners to either take a dip back into singlehood or as a cowardly way to cop out of the relationship.

However, sometimes taking a temporary break is necessary for some couples to mend their relationship or realise that the relationship has run its course.

Relationship expert, author and speaker, Linda Yende says this particularly pertains couples who have lost their own individual identities within the relationship where they end up consumed by its toxicity.

Somewhere along the way there are couples who lose themselves in the relationship. They totally forget who they are outside of the relationship. They start defining themselves through the relationship and if the relationship is a toxic one, if the relationship in an imbalanced one... then it is totally encouraged for you to find yourself for a little bit outside of the relationship. Linda Yende, relationship expert, author and speaker

This does not mean that couples should use this as an excuse to go find themselves in the arms of someone else.

[There are couples that] literally say, 'you know what? We're going to take a break and see how it goes', but in that break, they're dating other people, they're looking into relationships with other people, but what they're actually doing there is a cop out because now they have the relationship to fall back on should things not work out out there. Linda Yende, relationship expert, author and speaker

Yende encourages couples looking to take a break from their relationship to adapt the Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic, and Timely (SMART) goal format as a guideline of what they are intentionally trying to achieve with the break.

