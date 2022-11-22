As SA seeks to stave of greylisting, NPO requirement riles MPs
John Perlman spoke to EWN parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger about this particular bill.
This is one of two key features of legislation in Parliament as South Africa tries to stave off being greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force, according to Dentlinger.
Dentlinger said that this particular bill amends five existing laws.
The bill will require all NPOs to register with the Department of Social Development.
Dentlinger said that NPOs such as religious organisations that send or receive money from foreign sources will have to be registered.
The most controversial part for opposition parties is the provision that requires all NPOs who receive or send money to foreign sources, all of them will be required to register with the Department of Social Development.Lindsay Dentlinger, Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Dentlinger said that there are no guarantees that this law will stop South Africa from being greylisted.
There’s no guarantee that this law will prevent South Africa from being grey listed.Lindsay Dentlinger, Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Dentlinger adds that the opposition parties agree that legislation needs to tighten up anti-money laundering schemes, however, the process being followed is in dispute.
Source : @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter
