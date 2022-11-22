Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe'

22 November 2022 5:12 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
FIFA World Cup
2022 FIFA World Cup
Argentina football team
Saudi Arabia football team

Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.

John Perlman speaks to United Kingdom (UK) journalist and football writer, John Carlin, about Argentina's loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Saudi Arabia's win has been described as one of the biggest upsets in the history of the World Cup.

This has particularly upset Argentines who are famed for having a powerful football culture, believing the blow to be akin to a "national catastrophe".

Carlin says that this stems in-part due to Argentina's inflated sense of self from having one of the most decorated football teams in the world.

[Argentina] is a country that's failed abysmally to live up to expectations... They have a huge opinion of themselves. They're viewed with resentment from the rest of Latin America precisely because of that huge opinion of themselves, but the truth is... the only real copied expressions of any superiority or any standing in the world stage is their football team, so they bet everything on that.

John Carlin, journalist 

It's so important to Argentina, to Argentines, for their football team to do well and when they have a catastrophic defeat like today, it's an absolute body blow to national morale.

John Carlin, journalist 

Scroll up for the full interview.




