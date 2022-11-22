ANC announces top six position nominations for its national executive committee
John Perlman speaks to political analyst, Ongama Mtimka, breaking down the nomination announcement by the ANC for their upcoming National Elective Conference.
JOHANNESBURG: The African National Congress has announced the candidates for its top six positions ahead of the party's upcoming elective conference set to take place in Nasrec in December. The conference will determine who will be leading the ANC's national executive committee leading up to the country's general election in 2024.
Party president Cyril Ramaphosa leads the presidential nominations with 2037 branch nominations with Zweli Mkize trailing behind at 916 nominations.
For the position of deputy president, Paul Mashatile has a landslide 1791 nominations against Ronald Lamola's 427 and Oscar Mabunyane's 397.
Political analyst, Ongama Mtimka says that one of the biggest surprises was Ndumiseni Ntuli's general popularity translating in him leading the nominations for secretary general with 1225 nominations against Phumulo Masualle's 427 nominations and Fikile Mbalula's 749.
In the politics of the ANC, a lot of what happens depends on the power brokering among power brokers that hold power in certain constituencies, more than it does on the general popularity of individuals but if that was true all the time, we wouldn't see situations where someone like Ndumiseni Ntuli holds now in political margins in his own province makes a very good showing at a national level in terms of popularity as can be judged by a number of nomination.Ongama Mtimka, political analyst
That, to me, is quite interesting because it does problematise the idea that all that there is to nominations or even election in the ANC is, ultimately, what power brokers are able to do. I think that we're seeing some degree of popularity coming up as much as what I suspect is happening here also an outcome of power brokering.Ongama Mtimka, political analyst
Here is the full list of nominations:
-
President: Cyril Ramaphosa (2037); Zweli Mkize (916)
-
Deputy president: Paul Mashatile (1791); Ronald Lamola (427); Oscar Mabunyane (397)
-
Secretary general: Ndumiseni Ntuli (1225); Phumulo Masualle (427); Fikile Mbalula (749)
-
Deputy secretary general: Nomvula Mokonyane (1779); Febe Potgieter (905)
-
Chairperson: Stanley Mathabatha (1492); Gwede Mantashe (978); David Masondo (501)
-
Treasurer general: Benjamin Chauke (552); Pule Mabe (428); Mzwandile Masina (348)
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
