Is South Africa ready to transition from coal to hydrogen energy?
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Barbara Creecy - Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment.
South Africa's plan to introduce hydrogen by 2050 - to replace coal as a source of energy is going to be a momentum boost for the economy.
This is according to Barbara Creecy - Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, who was reflecting on the outcome of the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference, commonly referred to as COP27, that was held in Egypt.
South Africa presented its proposal for a successful hydrogen industry at the conference.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Creecy said that despite being difficult to move away from coal, the transition will be successful.
Egypt, Morocco, and Namibia are some of the leading players in hydrogen in Africa.
It is important for our economy to understand what the opportunities in the climate change are that we are seeing, as we have a fuel deficiency and recent reforms in the regulatory environment allowing renewable energy to come...into our country.Barbara Creecy, Minister - Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment
Creecy added that the R1.5 trillion pledge for investment in the hydrogen scheme will be tightened with conditions to avert corruption.
President Cyril Ramaphosa officially handed over South Africa’s R1.5-trillion Just Energy Transition (JET) investment plan to the International Partners Group (IPG) in Egypt.
This is not all going to be state money and the R8.5 billion US dollars from our partners, it is not cash on the table, but it is money linked to specific projects, it's pay-for-performance basis, and tight conditions attached.Barbara Creecy, Minister - Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment
