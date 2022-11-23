Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
The rising cost of living as the reason causes 42% of South Africans find it acceptable to commit first-party fraud
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gareth Williams- Head of Pre-sales EMEA at FICO
Today at 16:10
Crime Stats- - Violence against women continues to increase.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Phinah Kodisang CEO of Soul City Institute
Today at 16:20
Crime stats: Over 7 000 murders committed between July and September
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
David Bruce, independent researcher specialising in policing and public security
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness: Black Friday
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:10
Health avoidance in men
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Frikkie Booysen - Chair in Health Economics at Wits University
Today at 18:12
The Auditor General's report on the performance of national and provincial government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tsakani Maluleke - Auditor-General of South Africa at ...
Today at 18:14
Telkom's interim revenue takes a hit and profit slumps 52% as its fixed-line business drags
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Serame Taukobong - Group CEO at Telkom
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Preview of the central bank's decision on interest rates and the economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Worthington - Senior Economist at Absa
Today at 18:48
RMB/BER Business Confidence remains flat in the last quarter of 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siobhan Redford - Economist at RMB
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Ticketmaster and servant
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Consumer ninja - Black Friday from a consumer's point of view
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kobus Eksteen - NielsenIQ Sub Saharan Africa Analytics Director
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Amanda Dambuza, founder and group CEO UYANDISWA,
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Amanda Dambuza - Founder and Group CEO UYANDISWA
Latest Local
What to do if your partner is not affectionate in a relationship Dating an unaffectionate partner may vary from not being able to express the words 'I love you', holding your hand in public, and... 23 November 2022 11:43 AM
WATCH: Son mistakes his father's VHS collection for books A video has gone viral of a father being shocked when his son mistook his VHS collection for books. 23 November 2022 9:39 AM
WATCH: Tourist get booed for dancing on Mayan pyramid in Mexico A video has gone viral of a tourist being booed for climbing a sacred ancient Mayan pyramid in Mexico. 23 November 2022 9:32 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: JHB mayor talks city finances and no-confidence vote Delivered to you every afternoon. 23 November 2022 12:17 PM
As SA seeks to stave off greylisting, NPO requirement riles MPs EWN's Lindsay Dentlinger talks about at the bills Parliament is looking at to stave off being greylisted by the Financial Action T... 22 November 2022 5:53 PM
The Midday Report Express: KZN's new airport, taxi strike and Malema's apology The week is off to a rocky start in SA, with strike action being the focus in news making headlines. Mandy Wiener and team bring y... 22 November 2022 12:25 PM
View all Politics
Why is illness insurance important? And how is it different from medical aid? Expert guests from Old Mutual join the Clement Manyathela Show to unpack the importance of illness insurance. 23 November 2022 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 22 November 2022 9:41 PM
Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students fr... 22 November 2022 9:22 PM
View all Business
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 22 November 2022 9:41 PM
Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students fr... 22 November 2022 9:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
View all Sport
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry. 23 November 2022 9:22 AM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. 21 November 2022 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off? The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertis... 16 November 2022 4:47 PM
View all Opinion
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world

23 November 2022 9:22 AM
by Karabo Tebele
African culture
animated movies
african stories
2022 Emmys

The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Chris Morgan - South African series producer at Fundi Films.

South Africa continues to shine its light on the international stage after a kid's programming series 'My Better World' scooped an award at the 50th Emmy awards.

The animated series won the best achievement in the Kids: Factual Entertainment category.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Morgan said that African stories are beginning to gain traction in terms of international recognition.

It is a part-animated documentary series, it took us four years to make...it is just a great recognition for African storytellers telling African stories that finds its audience.

Chris Morgan, Producer - Fundi films

The animated series tells the story of six African teenagers as they navigate school, family, and friendship.

We can make more programming like this as it is a life skill that aims at teenagers being assertive, but in a fun and educational way and we are working on series two.

Chris Morgan, Producer - Fundi films

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.




More from Local

© fizkes/123rf

What to do if your partner is not affectionate in a relationship

23 November 2022 11:43 AM

Dating an unaffectionate partner may vary from not being able to express the words 'I love you', holding your hand in public, and even giving longer hugs.

Read More arrow_forward

Source: www.pexels.com

WATCH: Son mistakes his father's VHS collection for books

23 November 2022 9:39 AM

A video has gone viral of a father being shocked when his son mistook his VHS collection for books.

Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

WATCH: Tourist get booed for dancing on Mayan pyramid in Mexico

23 November 2022 9:32 AM

A video has gone viral of a tourist being booed for climbing a sacred ancient Mayan pyramid in Mexico.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom's Kusile power station. Picture: Facebook.

Is South Africa ready to transition from coal to hydrogen energy?

23 November 2022 7:58 AM

The 27th annual COP27 summit was held in Egypt from 6-18 November 2022.

Read More arrow_forward

The Digs provides student accommodation at Stellenbosch University’s medical and health science campus Image credit: The Digs on Facebook

Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU

22 November 2022 9:22 PM

Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.

Read More arrow_forward

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC announces top six position nominations for its national executive committee

22 November 2022 6:48 PM

The top six nominations for the African National Congress' (ANC) National Elective Conference were announced on Tuesday by the party.

Read More arrow_forward

@ marcus82/123rf.com

'DStv doesn't care about tourism recovery, high cost for hotels untenable'

22 November 2022 6:43 PM

Anton Gillis, CEO of the 4-star Kruger Gate Hotel, reached out to DStv about lowering the cost of the service to help the industry remain sustainable.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © piter2121/123rf.com

'Trying to work here!': MTN subscribers voice frustration with network issues

22 November 2022 12:51 PM

MTN users on social media voiced their frustration after experiencing issues with the mobile operator's network.

Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed the party’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial people’s assembly in Durban on 23 October 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: KZN's new airport, taxi strike and Malema's apology

22 November 2022 12:25 PM

The week is off to a rocky start in SA, with strike action being the focus in news making headlines. Mandy Wiener and team bring you updates on the Western Cape taxi strike and the public servants one, plus the ANC NEC top six announced this afternoon.

Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab of a female chimpanzee being reunited with her baby for the first time after giving birth via C-section.

WATCH: Mama chimp reunited with baby after C-section birth

22 November 2022 11:36 AM

A female chimpanzee's motherly instinct kicked in after seeing her baby for the first time after giving birth via C-section.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show

21 November 2022 12:29 PM

The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday.

Read More arrow_forward

South African music artists Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman have been nominated for Grammy awards. Picture: Supplied

SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations

21 November 2022 12:16 PM

Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of Rihanna's Lift Me Up

[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'

12 November 2022 11:19 AM

SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: @kimengelbrecht/Instagram

Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood

6 November 2022 3:03 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht.

Read More arrow_forward

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala. Picture: @therealmambazo/Twitter

'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala

6 November 2022 12:09 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'.

Read More arrow_forward

© nilankasampath/123rf.com

J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year

1 November 2022 2:45 PM

The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Jeremy Mansfield behind the microphone for 94.7. Picture: Supplied.

Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss

31 October 2022 8:10 AM

Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer.

Read More arrow_forward

[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022

31 October 2022 6:18 AM

South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away.

Read More arrow_forward

Jeremy Mansfield. Picture: Talk Radio702

Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59

31 October 2022 5:41 AM

Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prior.

Read More arrow_forward

Craig David. Image Credit: Facebook/Craig David

Craig David on 22 years of music, fame and finding his 'vibe'

29 October 2022 6:07 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with British R&B and pop musician Craig David.

Read More arrow_forward

