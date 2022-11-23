Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Chris Morgan - South African series producer at Fundi Films.
South Africa continues to shine its light on the international stage after a kid's programming series 'My Better World' scooped an award at the 50th Emmy awards.
The animated series won the best achievement in the Kids: Factual Entertainment category.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Morgan said that African stories are beginning to gain traction in terms of international recognition.
It is a part-animated documentary series, it took us four years to make...it is just a great recognition for African storytellers telling African stories that finds its audience.Chris Morgan, Producer - Fundi films
Last night's #iemmyWIN would not have been possible without the incredible pan-African team behind it. You all rock! pic.twitter.com/48FNvbzfym' My Better World (@MyBetterWorld1) November 22, 2022
The animated series tells the story of six African teenagers as they navigate school, family, and friendship.
We can make more programming like this as it is a life skill that aims at teenagers being assertive, but in a fun and educational way and we are working on series two.Chris Morgan, Producer - Fundi films
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
