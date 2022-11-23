WATCH: Tourist get booed for dancing on Mayan pyramid in Mexico
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, the woman who is said to be a Spanish tourist can be seen climbing and dancing on top of the pyramid.
Scores of people then hurl insults at the woman and suggest she gets locked up for defying an order not to climb the ancient building.
According to Mexican laws, no one is allowed to climb the pyramid.
A disrespectful tourist climbs an ancient Mayan pyramid in Mexico and gets booed pic.twitter.com/ZMAnwf0Euo' Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 21, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
