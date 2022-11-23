WATCH: Son mistakes his father's VHS collection for books
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Do your children know what a Video Home System (VHS) is?
In the video, the father gets the shock of his life when his son is clueless about a VHS and thinks it's a book.
Kid’s never seen a VHS tape before: ‘It’s a book!’ https://t.co/SRKyeTS3sA pic.twitter.com/dyVeCfqx4x' New York Post (@nypost) November 15, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
More from Local
What to do if your partner is not affectionate in a relationship
Dating an unaffectionate partner may vary from not being able to express the words 'I love you', holding your hand in public, and even giving longer hugs.Read More
WATCH: Tourist get booed for dancing on Mayan pyramid in Mexico
A video has gone viral of a tourist being booed for climbing a sacred ancient Mayan pyramid in Mexico.Read More
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world
The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry.Read More
Is South Africa ready to transition from coal to hydrogen energy?
The 27th annual COP27 summit was held in Egypt from 6-18 November 2022.Read More
Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU
Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.Read More
ANC announces top six position nominations for its national executive committee
The top six nominations for the African National Congress' (ANC) National Elective Conference were announced on Tuesday by the party.Read More
'DStv doesn't care about tourism recovery, high cost for hotels untenable'
Anton Gillis, CEO of the 4-star Kruger Gate Hotel, reached out to DStv about lowering the cost of the service to help the industry remain sustainable.Read More
'Trying to work here!': MTN subscribers voice frustration with network issues
MTN users on social media voiced their frustration after experiencing issues with the mobile operator's network.Read More
The Midday Report Express: KZN's new airport, taxi strike and Malema's apology
The week is off to a rocky start in SA, with strike action being the focus in news making headlines. Mandy Wiener and team bring you updates on the Western Cape taxi strike and the public servants one, plus the ANC NEC top six announced this afternoon.Read More