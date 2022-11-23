What to do if your partner is not affectionate in a relationship
Clement Manyathela speaks to 702's listeners about how to deal with a partner who is not affectionate.
Are you in a relationship, marriage, or friendship with someone who does not display signs of affection?
A 702 listener e-mailed to seek advice on how to communicate with her partner who is not affectionate towards her.
She added that their intimacy is great, they can talk for hours on the phone, but her boyfriend will not show even an ounce of affection.
Her topic was discussed on _What's The Tea _feature with 702's Clement Manyathela.
I am laughing because I have been through that to a point, that actually now I'm married to then my boyfriend and now husband of five years. I had to understand how he portrays love to me and that it may not be the way I do to him.Sihle, Johannesburg
I feel much better that I am not alone and talking about my boyfriend because I would suggest everything, but he will never say he loves me. I have made peace with it because I am convinced, he is in love with me.Sophia, Benoni
It is also believed that calmly explaining how you feel to your unaffectionate partner helps to improve how they behave toward you in a relationship.
Anonymous was advised to have an honest conversation with her boyfriend.
It depends on the extent to which he fulfils her in other parts of the relationship that matters the most to her. I think it is about having an honest conversation, she needs to look at the relationship for long-term length and be honest with herself.Nomonde, Fourways
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes1810/fizkes181000627/109794958-close-up-young-black-american-wife-embracing-husband-portrait-of-woman-with-closed-eyes-man-rear-vie.jpg
More from Local
WATCH: Son mistakes his father's VHS collection for books
A video has gone viral of a father being shocked when his son mistook his VHS collection for books.Read More
WATCH: Tourist get booed for dancing on Mayan pyramid in Mexico
A video has gone viral of a tourist being booed for climbing a sacred ancient Mayan pyramid in Mexico.Read More
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world
The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry.Read More
Is South Africa ready to transition from coal to hydrogen energy?
The 27th annual COP27 summit was held in Egypt from 6-18 November 2022.Read More
Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU
Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.Read More
ANC announces top six position nominations for its national executive committee
The top six nominations for the African National Congress' (ANC) National Elective Conference were announced on Tuesday by the party.Read More
'DStv doesn't care about tourism recovery, high cost for hotels untenable'
Anton Gillis, CEO of the 4-star Kruger Gate Hotel, reached out to DStv about lowering the cost of the service to help the industry remain sustainable.Read More
'Trying to work here!': MTN subscribers voice frustration with network issues
MTN users on social media voiced their frustration after experiencing issues with the mobile operator's network.Read More
The Midday Report Express: KZN's new airport, taxi strike and Malema's apology
The week is off to a rocky start in SA, with strike action being the focus in news making headlines. Mandy Wiener and team bring you updates on the Western Cape taxi strike and the public servants one, plus the ANC NEC top six announced this afternoon.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend
Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forward.Read More
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU
Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.Read More
'DStv doesn't care about tourism recovery, high cost for hotels untenable'
Anton Gillis, CEO of the 4-star Kruger Gate Hotel, reached out to DStv about lowering the cost of the service to help the industry remain sustainable.Read More
Five risks of taking vitamin booster shots
Taking vitamin boosters has become somewhat of a global trend, gaining popularity particularly with the younger generation.Read More
Is it possible to really take a break from your partner?
Taking a break from a relationship can be a tricky thing to navigate, particularly when there is a lack of honestyRead More
How common is cosmetic surgery in South Africa?
"It is equally popular among men and women. There are also many patients who are requesting the enhancements on their skin."Read More
Citizens doing it for themselves: How Happy Feet keeps Emmarentia Dam clean
A local running group, Happy Feet, has implemented an initiative to clean up the botanical gardens at Emmarentia Dam.Read More
Parenting and parents: why are some parents impossible to please?
Having a parent who is never happy with what you do can be stressful, so how do you cope with this?Read More