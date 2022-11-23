'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting o... 23 November 2022 6:05 PM
Telkom profits drop 50%, but it aims to be SA leader in broadband technologies Motheo Khoaripe interviews Group CEO Serame Taukobong after Telkom posts its interim half-year results. 23 November 2022 5:25 PM
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest c... 23 November 2022 5:04 PM
View all Local
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest c... 23 November 2022 5:04 PM
The Midday Report Express: JHB mayor talks city finances and no-confidence vote Delivered to you every afternoon. 23 November 2022 12:17 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mdumiseni Ntuli The man in the running to take over one of the most important positions in the party, Mdumiseni Ntuli, speaks on 'Politricking wit... 23 November 2022 10:14 AM
View all Politics
'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure' According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in Dec... 23 November 2022 7:16 PM
All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting o... 23 November 2022 6:05 PM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
View all Business
'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure' According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in Dec... 23 November 2022 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
Everything you need to know about being intersex Being intersex comes with a bevy of issues that are largely due to societal misrepresentations and ignorance of the sex. 23 November 2022 2:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
View all Sport
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry. 23 November 2022 9:22 AM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. 21 November 2022 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all Africa
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 22 November 2022 9:41 PM
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure'

23 November 2022 7:16 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Inflation
Festive Season
Bruce Whitfield
Shopping
Black Friday
sales
Black Friday sales
NielsenIQ
Kobus Eksteen

According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in December.

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Kobus Eksteen, Analytics Director for Sub-Sahara Africa at NielsenIQ.

- Consumers are feeling the pressure of rising inflation but Black Friday deals could actually provider the smart shopper with the chance to to alleviate some of that pressure says NielsenIQ's Kobus Eksteen.

- The company's research shows that Black Friday spending in 2021 was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in December.

Black Friday is looming - can we expect South Africa's consumers to spend as much during this year's annual sales bonanza as they did last November?

With the current cost of living crisis should they be participating in this promotion frenzy at all?

@ nattyblissful/123rf.com
@ nattyblissful/123rf.com

According to NielsenIAQ's research, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in December 2021.

More than half the volume of all fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) were sold on promotion, equating to a whopping R4-billion made on discount deals, it says.

RELATED: Where will South Africans spend their money on Black Friday?

Motheo Khoaripe talks to Kobus Eksteen, Sub-Sahara Africa Analytics Director at NielsenIQ.

He asks what shopper trends we can expect this Black Friday compared to the "Christmas" shopping week.

Black Friday continues to bring in bumper sales... In fact it grew its lead over the historical biggest time of the year, the December month-end period, from 2% bigger in 2020 to 6% last year.

Kobus Eksteen, Analytics Director: Sub-Sahara Africa - NielsenIQ

That's a big jump in one year for the total basket.

Kobus Eksteen, Analytics Director: Sub-Sahara Africa - NielsenIQ

We also compared it to a normal month-end promotional period and we see that it's 23% higher... that's why there's a huge buzz in the industry and I guess Black Friday is something that is here to stay.

Kobus Eksteen, Analytics Director: Sub-Sahara Africa - NielsenIQ

Ultimately, says Eksteen, Black Friday does hold some great deals for consumers.

"If you keep your wits about you, if you have a plan; you've got a budget and you stick to it..."

Looking at the trend of Black Friday continuing to grow year after year, despite the current pressures on consumers he thinks this year's sales will be no different.

There's this term 'promo fomo consumers' that we have in South Africa... Saffers just love a good deal. In fact the country ranks consistently in the top five most price-sensitive countries that NielsenIQ measures globally.

Kobus Eksteen, Analytics Director: Sub-Sahara Africa - NielsenIQ

A survey the company conducted recently found that 86% of consumers expect prices to be going up in the next six months.

"If you throw all of this in the mix with inflation, cost of living going up, fuel, electricity etcetera you've got a recipe where Black Friday and the deals it offers for the smart shopper essentially gives them the opportunity to alleviate some of that pressure."

For more detail, scroll to the top to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure'




23 November 2022 7:16 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Inflation
Festive Season
Bruce Whitfield
Shopping
Black Friday
sales
Black Friday sales
NielsenIQ
Kobus Eksteen

More from Business

© shutterhero/123rf.com

All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist

23 November 2022 6:05 PM

The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from First Choice Custard's "Softlife Show Off" ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot

23 November 2022 5:42 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telkom generic. Picture: Telkom on Facebook.

Telkom profits drop 50%, but it aims to be SA leader in broadband technologies

23 November 2022 5:25 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Group CEO Serame Taukobong after Telkom posts its interim half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

credit: pixabay.com

It has never been easier or more difficult to buy a ticket

23 November 2022 5:15 PM

Ticket demand, the presence of bots, scalpers and too little capacity will remain an issue

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter

Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt

23 November 2022 5:04 PM

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest culprits when it comes to fraud and mismanagement, she says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA

23 November 2022 2:17 PM

Stats SA said that the main contributors to the increase in the annual inflation rate included food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why is illness insurance important? And how is it different from medical aid?

23 November 2022 8:28 AM

Expert guests from Old Mutual join the Clement Manyathela Show to unpack the importance of illness insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Kia Tsamaya ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip

22 November 2022 9:41 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Digs provides student accommodation at Stellenbosch University’s medical and health science campus Image credit: The Digs on Facebook

Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU

22 November 2022 9:22 PM

Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Game store: Picture: Game Stores/Facebook.

Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table

22 November 2022 8:04 PM

Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Screengrab from First Choice Custard's "Softlife Show Off" ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot

23 November 2022 5:42 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Everything you need to know about being intersex

23 November 2022 2:47 PM

Being intersex comes with a bevy of issues that are largely due to societal misrepresentations and ignorance of the sex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf

What to do if your partner is not affectionate in a relationship

23 November 2022 11:43 AM

Dating an unaffectionate partner may vary from not being able to express the words 'I love you', holding your hand in public, and even giving longer hugs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Picture: Supplied.

'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend

23 November 2022 10:27 AM

Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Kia Tsamaya ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip

22 November 2022 9:41 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Digs provides student accommodation at Stellenbosch University’s medical and health science campus Image credit: The Digs on Facebook

Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU

22 November 2022 9:22 PM

Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ marcus82/123rf.com

'DStv doesn't care about tourism recovery, high cost for hotels untenable'

22 November 2022 6:43 PM

Anton Gillis, CEO of the 4-star Kruger Gate Hotel, reached out to DStv about lowering the cost of the service to help the industry remain sustainable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An IV drip. Picture: Pexels.com

Five risks of taking vitamin booster shots

22 November 2022 4:43 PM

Taking vitamin boosters has become somewhat of a global trend, gaining popularity particularly with the younger generation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© belchonock/123rf.com

Is it possible to really take a break from your partner?

22 November 2022 3:16 PM

Taking a break from a relationship can be a tricky thing to navigate, particularly when there is a lack of honesty

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lenetssergey/123rf.com

How common is cosmetic surgery in South Africa?

22 November 2022 10:02 AM

"It is equally popular among men and women. There are also many patients who are requesting the enhancements on their skin."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Is South Africa ready to transition from coal to hydrogen energy?

Local

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mdumiseni Ntuli

Politics

October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA

Business Local

Local

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Joburg minority parties offer to lead city until ANC, EFF solve 'their problems'

23 November 2022 8:21 PM

DA's Steenhuisen disappointed with govt after being denied access to Kusile

23 November 2022 8:08 PM

EFF vows to defend itself against SAHRC in court

23 November 2022 7:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA