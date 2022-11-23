Telkom profits drop 50%, but it aims to be SA leader in broadband technologies
- For the half-year to end-September Telkom's basic earnings and headline earnings per share plummeted more than 50%.
- Motheo Khoaripe asks Group CEO Serame Taukobong what the future holds for Telkom.
The Telkom Group posted its half-year interim results on Wednesday and they paint a bleak picture.
Group revenue was down 0.7% to R 21.2 billion for the six months to end-September.
Basic earnings dropped 52.5% to 131.6 cents per share, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell 51.9% to 137.2c.
Telkom grows mobile subscribers to 16 million, but IT business takes strain
"The Group delivered flat revenues as Telkom continues to execute its growth strategy of migrating to new technologies."
"This, coupled with changes in the consumer product mix and increased operating expenses including costs related to load-shedding, saw Group EBIDTA decline 17.3% over the period."
Telkom says however, that the results show its broadband strategy is poised to deliver growth
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Group CEO Serame Taukobong.
We have been operating under very challenging environments. We've talked about fuel increases and the impact on our customers, but that being said we're encouraged by the investment in broadband... and the shape of our revenue coming now from our next-generation networks as opposed to legacy.Serame Taukobong, Group CEO- Telkom
So we'll continue the drive and focus of investing, and realising ambitions to be a leader in broadband technologies in this country.Serame Taukobong, Group CEO- Telkom
Over 33% of our fixed-line customers are sitting on fibre access which is quite encouraging.Serame Taukobong, Group CEO- Telkom
Scroll up to listen to the interview with the Eskom CEO
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Telkom profits drop 50%, but it aims to be SA leader in broadband technologies
More from Business
'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure'
According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in December.Read More
All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist
The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee.Read More
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
It has never been easier or more difficult to buy a ticket
Ticket demand, the presence of bots, scalpers and too little capacity will remain an issueRead More
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest culprits when it comes to fraud and mismanagement, she says.Read More
October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA
Stats SA said that the main contributors to the increase in the annual inflation rate included food and non-alcoholic beverages.Read More
Why is illness insurance important? And how is it different from medical aid?
Expert guests from Old Mutual join the Clement Manyathela Show to unpack the importance of illness insurance.Read More
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU
Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.Read More
More from Local
All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist
The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee.Read More
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest culprits when it comes to fraud and mismanagement, she says.Read More
October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA
Stats SA said that the main contributors to the increase in the annual inflation rate included food and non-alcoholic beverages.Read More
What to do if your partner is not affectionate in a relationship
Dating an unaffectionate partner may vary from not being able to express the words 'I love you', holding your hand in public, and even giving longer hugs.Read More
WATCH: Son mistakes his father's VHS collection for books
A video has gone viral of a father being shocked when his son mistook his VHS collection for books.Read More
WATCH: Tourist get booed for dancing on Mayan pyramid in Mexico
A video has gone viral of a tourist being booed for climbing a sacred ancient Mayan pyramid in Mexico.Read More
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world
The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry.Read More
Is South Africa ready to transition from coal to hydrogen energy?
The 27th annual COP27 summit was held in Egypt from 6-18 November 2022.Read More
Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU
Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.Read More