The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Telkom profits drop 50%, but it aims to be SA leader in broadband technologies

23 November 2022 5:25 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Telkom
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Broadband
Serame Taukobong
company results
Telkom Group
mobile subscribers

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Group CEO Serame Taukobong after Telkom posts its interim half-year results.

- For the half-year to end-September Telkom's basic earnings and headline earnings per share plummeted more than 50%.

- Motheo Khoaripe asks Group CEO Serame Taukobong what the future holds for Telkom.

Telkom generic. Picture: Telkom on Facebook.
Telkom generic. Picture: Telkom on Facebook.

The Telkom Group posted its half-year interim results on Wednesday and they paint a bleak picture.

Group revenue was down 0.7% to R 21.2 billion for the six months to end-September.

Basic earnings dropped 52.5% to 131.6 cents per share, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell 51.9% to 137.2c.

Telkom grows mobile subscribers to 16 million, but IT business takes strain

"The Group delivered flat revenues as Telkom continues to execute its growth strategy of migrating to new technologies."

"This, coupled with changes in the consumer product mix and increased operating expenses including costs related to load-shedding, saw Group EBIDTA decline 17.3% over the period."

Telkom says however, that the results show its broadband strategy is poised to deliver growth

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Group CEO Serame Taukobong.

We have been operating under very challenging environments. We've talked about fuel increases and the impact on our customers, but that being said we're encouraged by the investment in broadband... and the shape of our revenue coming now from our next-generation networks as opposed to legacy.

Serame Taukobong, Group CEO- Telkom

So we'll continue the drive and focus of investing, and realising ambitions to be a leader in broadband technologies in this country.

Serame Taukobong, Group CEO- Telkom

Over 33% of our fixed-line customers are sitting on fibre access which is quite encouraging.

Serame Taukobong, Group CEO- Telkom

Scroll up to listen to the interview with the Eskom CEO


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Telkom profits drop 50%, but it aims to be SA leader in broadband technologies




